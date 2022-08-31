ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

starvedrock.media

Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
WAND TV

Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
starvedrock.media

Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation

(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
starvedrock.media

Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities

(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
FOX 2

New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
afscme31.org

Pritzker announces emergency hiring plan to address short-staffing in state government

On Aug. 31, the Pritzker Administration announced a new initiative to speed up and expand hiring in state government. “The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veterans Affairs,” the administration said in a news release. “Today’s announcement emphasizes Governor Pritzker’s commitment to increasing the State’s workforce and ensuring employees have sufficient resources to continue to provide the service that Illinois residents expect.”
hoiabc.com

Home energy bills set to spike this winter

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Energy bills in Illinois went up $50 a month in June and are set to continue to increase as the weather cools. Spokesperson for the Citizens Utility Board Jim Chilsen said that natural gas prices are nearly triple what they were two years ago.
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.

