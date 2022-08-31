Read full article on original website
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
Brady makes electronic lien and title filing a priority in bid for secretary of state
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State says he’ll be the one to finally bring about electronic lien and title, or ELT, processing to the state of Illinois. State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is running for secretary of state, which handles lien and...
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
Darren Bailey polls show gubernatorial candidate trailing as he gets critical campaign funding boost
A new poll shows Darren Bailey is in trouble and it could further hurt his fundraising.
Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
Illinois construction company accused in scheme to avoid paying workers fairly
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois-based construction company is under fire and facing a lawsuit. On Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit against Drive Construction Inc. The attorney general claims that the construction company used complex schemes to avoid paying their workers fair pay and taxes. He...
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline
Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
Pritzker announces emergency hiring plan to address short-staffing in state government
On Aug. 31, the Pritzker Administration announced a new initiative to speed up and expand hiring in state government. “The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veterans Affairs,” the administration said in a news release. “Today’s announcement emphasizes Governor Pritzker’s commitment to increasing the State’s workforce and ensuring employees have sufficient resources to continue to provide the service that Illinois residents expect.”
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Home energy bills set to spike this winter
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Energy bills in Illinois went up $50 a month in June and are set to continue to increase as the weather cools. Spokesperson for the Citizens Utility Board Jim Chilsen said that natural gas prices are nearly triple what they were two years ago.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Darren Bailey wants 90% of U of I’s undergraduates to be from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is talking college admissions. If elected, he said he will have a plan to make sure 90% of U of I students are from Illinois. Bailey said the school’s priority should be educating people from the state. Other schools...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
