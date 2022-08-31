Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Hayes bounces back in Piedmont win over Sylvania
PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes bounced back from a tough season opener with a big game Friday night as he continues to move up the statewide passing charts. Hayes completed 20-of-29 passes, including his 500th career completion, for 419 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions to lead top-ranked Piedmont back into the winner’s circle, 40-7, over Sylvania.
Football Friday Highlights — Week 2
Check out all of the highlights from week two of high school football across North Alabama! 🏈
Boaz, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scottsboro High School football team will have a game with Boaz High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
southerntorch.com
AVOIDING COUCH POTATO SYNDROME
FORT PAYNE, ALA. -- Debbie Johnson, at 5 feet tall is known to her friends as “Little Debbie.” Johnson is also known as a runner. Being a runner is not remarkable since 50 million Americans run, according to a 2020 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. However, Johnson is remarkable because she didn’t start running until the age of 67 and has continued now into her 70s.
gadsdenmessenger.com
People of Etowah – Craig Ford
I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Old Gadsden High School set to begin renovations
The Old Gadsden High School located on 12th Street has laid largely in disrepair for years since the merger of the city’s three high schools into Gadsden City High School in 2006. But that is about to change, said Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick. According to Reddick, the...
weisradio.com
One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight
One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
Chilean man arrested in north Alabama for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree
A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
wbrc.com
Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Man and woman charged with murder in domestic slaying of 25-year-old in east Alabama
A man and a woman are now charged with murder in the August shooting death of an east Alabama man. Justin Racca, 25, and Ashley Duggan, also 25, are charged in the Aug. 21 slaying of 25-year-old Trenton John Medders. Racca was previously charged with manslaughter, but now his charge has been upgraded, Jacksonville police announced Thursday.
Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Southside
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Southside Thursday. Southside Police, local fire departments and ambulances responded to the intersection of Leota Road and Highway 77 on reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at approximately 10 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford […]
