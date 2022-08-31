ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Comments / 1

Related
weisradio.com

Hayes bounces back in Piedmont win over Sylvania

PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes bounced back from a tough season opener with a big game Friday night as he continues to move up the statewide passing charts. Hayes completed 20-of-29 passes, including his 500th career completion, for 419 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions to lead top-ranked Piedmont back into the winner’s circle, 40-7, over Sylvania.
SYLVANIA, AL
southerntorch.com

AVOIDING COUCH POTATO SYNDROME

FORT PAYNE, ALA. -- Debbie Johnson, at 5 feet tall is known to her friends as “Little Debbie.” Johnson is also known as a runner. Being a runner is not remarkable since 50 million Americans run, according to a 2020 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. However, Johnson is remarkable because she didn’t start running until the age of 67 and has continued now into her 70s.
FORT PAYNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Sports
gadsdenmessenger.com

People of Etowah – Craig Ford

I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Old Gadsden High School set to begin renovations

The Old Gadsden High School located on 12th Street has laid largely in disrepair for years since the merger of the city’s three high schools into Gadsden City High School in 2006. But that is about to change, said Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick. According to Reddick, the...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight

One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mae Jemison
Person
Jacob Barnes
wbrc.com

Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fp Wins#The Fort Payne Wildcats#The Etowah Blue Devils
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Man and woman charged with murder in domestic slaying of 25-year-old in east Alabama

A man and a woman are now charged with murder in the August shooting death of an east Alabama man. Justin Racca, 25, and Ashley Duggan, also 25, are charged in the Aug. 21 slaying of 25-year-old Trenton John Medders. Racca was previously charged with manslaughter, but now his charge has been upgraded, Jacksonville police announced Thursday.
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Southside Thursday. Southside Police, local fire departments and ambulances responded to the intersection of Leota Road and Highway 77 on reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at approximately 10 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy