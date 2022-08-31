ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ider, AL

weisradio.com

Hayes bounces back in Piedmont win over Sylvania

PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes bounced back from a tough season opener with a big game Friday night as he continues to move up the statewide passing charts. Hayes completed 20-of-29 passes, including his 500th career completion, for 419 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions to lead top-ranked Piedmont back into the winner’s circle, 40-7, over Sylvania.
SYLVANIA, AL
WDEF

Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Ider, AL
Local
Alabama Football
gadsdenmessenger.com

People of Etowah – Craig Ford

I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

AVOIDING COUCH POTATO SYNDROME

FORT PAYNE, ALA. -- Debbie Johnson, at 5 feet tall is known to her friends as “Little Debbie.” Johnson is also known as a runner. Being a runner is not remarkable since 50 million Americans run, according to a 2020 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. However, Johnson is remarkable because she didn’t start running until the age of 67 and has continued now into her 70s.
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight

One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Southside Thursday. Southside Police, local fire departments and ambulances responded to the intersection of Leota Road and Highway 77 on reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at approximately 10 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Old Gadsden High School set to begin renovations

The Old Gadsden High School located on 12th Street has laid largely in disrepair for years since the merger of the city’s three high schools into Gadsden City High School in 2006. But that is about to change, said Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick. According to Reddick, the...
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
WDEF

Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WAFF

DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Discover this Stalagmite Forest deep within Cathedral Caverns

Cathedral Caverns is one of several Alabama caves that is amazing to explore. Within the cave, visitors can trek through above 2 miles of pathways that venture deep underground. One of the spotlights is of course some of the formations that have emerged. About. This cave had been used by...
WOODVILLE, AL

