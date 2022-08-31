Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Hayes bounces back in Piedmont win over Sylvania
PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes bounced back from a tough season opener with a big game Friday night as he continues to move up the statewide passing charts. Hayes completed 20-of-29 passes, including his 500th career completion, for 419 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions to lead top-ranked Piedmont back into the winner’s circle, 40-7, over Sylvania.
Football Friday Highlights — Week 2
Check out all of the highlights from week two of high school football across North Alabama! 🏈
Boaz, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scottsboro High School football team will have a game with Boaz High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WDEF
Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
gadsdenmessenger.com
People of Etowah – Craig Ford
I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
southerntorch.com
AVOIDING COUCH POTATO SYNDROME
FORT PAYNE, ALA. -- Debbie Johnson, at 5 feet tall is known to her friends as “Little Debbie.” Johnson is also known as a runner. Being a runner is not remarkable since 50 million Americans run, according to a 2020 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. However, Johnson is remarkable because she didn’t start running until the age of 67 and has continued now into her 70s.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight
One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
Chilean man arrested in north Alabama for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree
A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Southside
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in Southside Thursday. Southside Police, local fire departments and ambulances responded to the intersection of Leota Road and Highway 77 on reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at approximately 10 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford […]
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Charges likely after fatal motorcycle wreck in Huntsville
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Old Gadsden High School set to begin renovations
The Old Gadsden High School located on 12th Street has laid largely in disrepair for years since the merger of the city’s three high schools into Gadsden City High School in 2006. But that is about to change, said Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick. According to Reddick, the...
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
WDEF
Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
WAFF
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday Huntsville motorcycle collision
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Wednesday night. According to police, Kathrynn Lively, 21, died following the incident. The crash took place at Willowbrook Drive and Bailey Cove Road, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police are investigating.
Some Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses
While some dispensary businesses are eager to put in an application for a medical marijuana license, others are not.
violetskyadventures.com
Discover this Stalagmite Forest deep within Cathedral Caverns
Cathedral Caverns is one of several Alabama caves that is amazing to explore. Within the cave, visitors can trek through above 2 miles of pathways that venture deep underground. One of the spotlights is of course some of the formations that have emerged. About. This cave had been used by...
