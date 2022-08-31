FORT PAYNE, ALA. -- Debbie Johnson, at 5 feet tall is known to her friends as “Little Debbie.” Johnson is also known as a runner. Being a runner is not remarkable since 50 million Americans run, according to a 2020 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. However, Johnson is remarkable because she didn’t start running until the age of 67 and has continued now into her 70s.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO