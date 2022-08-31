ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

BUSD Appoints New Principal to Take Helm of Disney Elementary School

Today, Peter Knapik, Director of Elementary Education, sent out a message that the District has hired a new Principal for Disney Elementary School. Rebecca Roundtree Harris will begin her duties on September 12. The following is the message sent on Friday morning by the District:. The Burbank Unified School District...
BURBANK, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Coleman resigns from School Board effective immediately

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman announced he is resigning from the board, effective immediately. His resignation comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board. Coleman was appointed to the board in January 2021...
SANTA MONICA, CA
South Pasadena News

Giant Yard Sale Hosted by SPTOR September 9 and 10

A giant yard sale, with all proceeds going to support the building and decorating of South Pasadena’s float in the 2023 Rose Parade, is set for Friday, September 9 and 10 at the War Memorial Building in the city. Sales days are 9 a.m. to 5 pm. on September...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glendale, CA
Education
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Education
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Education
fullertonobserver.com

New Electric Service Begins in October

Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOXBusiness

LA County launches $1K per month universal basic income program

Los Angeles County’s basic income program in which 1,000 residents are receiving $1,000 per month for the next three years is now underway, officials say. The recipients in the pilot program — which the county’s Board of Supervisors established to tackle poverty and income instability — were randomly chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 who applied, according to Fox 11 LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
South Pasadena News

Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected

Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

City officials discuss potential 33-acre park

Although its possible construction and opening is not yet set in stone, the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission heard this week about the city staff’s vision for a new 33-acre park in Canyon Country. The park, which is still going through an L.A. County...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#The Board Of Education
theavtimes.com

Schedule change for fireworks celebration this Saturday

PALMDALE – Due to an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, gates for the Fireworks Celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater will not open until 5:30 p.m., organizers announced. Attendees are advised to plan for high temperatures by bringing handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed...
PALMDALE, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
myburbank.com

Burbank Football Upsets Castaic’s First Homecoming Game

No school wants to lose for homecoming, especially when it is the first time it is hosting a homecoming game in school history. Castaic High must have thought Burbank High was the perfect opponent, as the Bulldogs have struggled over the years against other Santa Clarita Valley foes. But Friday...
CASTAIC, CA
Larchmont Chronicle

CBS project too massive, Alliance says

For years, CBS Television City has been a familiar sight on Beverly Boulevard, and it has shared an amicable friendship with the Original Farmers Market and its other, more glitzy neighbor, The Grove. “Our properties have a shared history of nearly 100 years as beloved landmarks in the community,” states...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help

The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV

Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy