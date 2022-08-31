Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
BUSD Appoints New Principal to Take Helm of Disney Elementary School
Today, Peter Knapik, Director of Elementary Education, sent out a message that the District has hired a new Principal for Disney Elementary School. Rebecca Roundtree Harris will begin her duties on September 12. The following is the message sent on Friday morning by the District:. The Burbank Unified School District...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Coleman resigns from School Board effective immediately
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman announced he is resigning from the board, effective immediately. His resignation comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board. Coleman was appointed to the board in January 2021...
myburbank.com
Providence St. Joseph Celebrates Completion of New $78 Million Emergency Department
The new $78 million state-of-the-art Jaromir Strizka Emergency Department at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is preparing to open in the next week and held a traditional blessing of the building and dedication ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th. The original wood-framed Providence St. Joseph hospital was built in the 1940s...
South Pasadena News
Giant Yard Sale Hosted by SPTOR September 9 and 10
A giant yard sale, with all proceeds going to support the building and decorating of South Pasadena’s float in the 2023 Rose Parade, is set for Friday, September 9 and 10 at the War Memorial Building in the city. Sales days are 9 a.m. to 5 pm. on September...
fullertonobserver.com
New Electric Service Begins in October
Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
FOXBusiness
LA County launches $1K per month universal basic income program
Los Angeles County’s basic income program in which 1,000 residents are receiving $1,000 per month for the next three years is now underway, officials say. The recipients in the pilot program — which the county’s Board of Supervisors established to tackle poverty and income instability — were randomly chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 who applied, according to Fox 11 LA.
South Pasadena News
Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected
Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
signalscv.com
City officials discuss potential 33-acre park
Although its possible construction and opening is not yet set in stone, the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission heard this week about the city staff’s vision for a new 33-acre park in Canyon Country. The park, which is still going through an L.A. County...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Guaranteed basic income program begins for 1,000 Los Angeles County residents, providing $1K a month
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said.
theavtimes.com
Schedule change for fireworks celebration this Saturday
PALMDALE – Due to an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, gates for the Fireworks Celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater will not open until 5:30 p.m., organizers announced. Attendees are advised to plan for high temperatures by bringing handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed...
Medical Rescue Personnel Pronounce 1 Person Deceased in Duarte
Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical rescue in the city of Duarte where firefighters pronounced a person deceased at the scene. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Bank of America parking...
Black Lives Matter plaintiffs oppose medical records subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
myburbank.com
Burbank Football Upsets Castaic’s First Homecoming Game
No school wants to lose for homecoming, especially when it is the first time it is hosting a homecoming game in school history. Castaic High must have thought Burbank High was the perfect opponent, as the Bulldogs have struggled over the years against other Santa Clarita Valley foes. But Friday...
Larchmont Chronicle
CBS project too massive, Alliance says
For years, CBS Television City has been a familiar sight on Beverly Boulevard, and it has shared an amicable friendship with the Original Farmers Market and its other, more glitzy neighbor, The Grove. “Our properties have a shared history of nearly 100 years as beloved landmarks in the community,” states...
signalscv.com
Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help
The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
easyreadernews.com
Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV
Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
