Willow Smith is getting real about the rationale behind her big beauty switch up. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old star talked about her journey from being the viral sensation behind "Whip My Hair" to an accomplished pop-punk musician opening for the likes of scene stalwarts like Machine Gun Kelly. But as she's gradually evolved into an emo icon over the past 12 years, there have also been some other big changes that have nothing to do with musical genres or artistic style, including her decision to shave her head.

