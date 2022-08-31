ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Six seats up for election for Bryan City Council, 14 candidates vying for a spot

A total of 24 candidates filed for a seat on the Bryan or College Station City Council as of Aug. 25, and there are six seats up for election in Bryan. Those seats include mayor, Single Member District 1, Single Member District 2, Single Member District 5 and City Council At Large (Place 6); the Single Member District 3 seat is part of a special election to fill a vacancy.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD HONORS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI

Four distinguished graduates of Brenham ISD were honored today (Friday) at a luncheon commemorating the 147th anniversary of the school district. Family, friends and other supporters gathered at the Blinn College Student Center to recognize four community leaders: Mayme Dennis Gardner, a lifelong teacher and educator; Clarence Gerke, president and owner of Memorial Oaks Chapel and community philanthropist; Gus Mutscher, a past member of the Texas House of Representatives and former Washington County judge; and Ben Seeker, an Army veteran, past president of the Washington County Veterans Association and current commander of Brenham VFW Post 7104.
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Elections
College Station, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Elections
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KBTX.com

Long-awaited Aggie Park opens Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, Aggie Park opens Friday! With the kickoff celebrations starting at 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Robert Earl Keen along with Max Stalling, The Barn Dogs and Julianna Rankin. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., and admission is free. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

Texas A&M Central Texas alumni gives back to local community

Samantha Roberts wears several hats as a military spouse, a mom of two, a full-time employee with a financial institution, a recent graduate from A&M-Central Texas, and currently a graduate student at the University of Texas at Arlington. Roberts also pays it forward by doing many social work nonprofit activities...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Education Construction#Election Local#Construction Maintenance#Cs Council#Bryan And College Station#The University Of Texas#Msc
wtaw.com

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Aggie football game day operations, school children safety, stopping for school buses, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 2, 2022. Listen to “College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on The Infomaniacs” on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Small business owners look to be big winners in The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Jimbo Fisher isn’t the only one in town who can recruit. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is primed for a championship season after landing arguably the greatest group of guest pickers in 33 years. That’s saying something considering last year’s who’s who of Bryan-College Station lived up to their billing by having six guest pickers finish in the top nine. The group included Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, who placed second, and Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney, the winner, who started 50 straight games at center for A&M then played eight years in the NFL.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Marketing
wtaw.com

District 2 VFD Adds Second Large Water Truck to Brazos County

Until recently, the College Station Fire Department owned the only 3,000 gallon water tender in the county. Firefighter Travis Rollins says District 2, which covers the northeast portion of Brazos County, now has a similar truck. “They were always willing to to send it when we needed it, but it...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cameron 62, Yoakum 28

CAMERON — Cameron’s Kardarius Bradley ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Armando Reyes added three more TD runs to lead the Yoemen past Yoakum 62-28 on Friday in nondistrict play. Overall, Cameron (2-0) generated 406 yards and 25 first downs and held Yoakum (0-2) to 308...
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota downs Madisonville in overtime

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers were able to withstand the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Navasota was able to take a 7-0 lead into halftime, and turn it into a 27-21 overtime win. Madisonville will head to Fairfield next week. Navasota will host Bellville.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame

Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Mike Scanlin

Mike Scanlin gave Texas A&M baseball his all during his four seasons in Aggieland. His stellar 1986 season guided Texas A&M to the Southwest Conference title. He left his mark on the program, which is recognized with his induction into the Hall of Fame.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy