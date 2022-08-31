Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Six seats up for election for Bryan City Council, 14 candidates vying for a spot
A total of 24 candidates filed for a seat on the Bryan or College Station City Council as of Aug. 25, and there are six seats up for election in Bryan. Those seats include mayor, Single Member District 1, Single Member District 2, Single Member District 5 and City Council At Large (Place 6); the Single Member District 3 seat is part of a special election to fill a vacancy.
Bryan College Station Eagle
10 candidates vying for four seats on College Station City Council
Ten candidates filed for the four available seats up for election on the College Station City Council. Those seats include mayor, Place 1, Place 2 and Place 5, which is part of a special election to fill a vacancy. Mayor Karl Mooney and Place 1 councilman Bob Brick are term...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD HONORS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI
Four distinguished graduates of Brenham ISD were honored today (Friday) at a luncheon commemorating the 147th anniversary of the school district. Family, friends and other supporters gathered at the Blinn College Student Center to recognize four community leaders: Mayme Dennis Gardner, a lifelong teacher and educator; Clarence Gerke, president and owner of Memorial Oaks Chapel and community philanthropist; Gus Mutscher, a past member of the Texas House of Representatives and former Washington County judge; and Ben Seeker, an Army veteran, past president of the Washington County Veterans Association and current commander of Brenham VFW Post 7104.
Aggie Park opens at Texas A&M, already a staple on campus
Texas A&M University has something new to look forward to and that’s Aggie Park which is already becoming a staple on campus.
KBTX.com
Long-awaited Aggie Park opens Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, Aggie Park opens Friday! With the kickoff celebrations starting at 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Robert Earl Keen along with Max Stalling, The Barn Dogs and Julianna Rankin. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., and admission is free. The...
News Channel 25
Texas A&M Central Texas alumni gives back to local community
Samantha Roberts wears several hats as a military spouse, a mom of two, a full-time employee with a financial institution, a recent graduate from A&M-Central Texas, and currently a graduate student at the University of Texas at Arlington. Roberts also pays it forward by doing many social work nonprofit activities...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Music, marching, tailgating, parking: Get ready for Texas A&M's football weekend
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field Saturday as the Aggies host Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network. The weekend begins with the debut of Aggie Park Friday and a concert featuring Aggie performers before Midnight Yell Practice starts at Kyle Field. Here’s a guide to the Aggie weekend.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Aggie football game day operations, school children safety, stopping for school buses, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 2, 2022. Listen to “College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on The Infomaniacs” on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Small business owners look to be big winners in The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel
Jimbo Fisher isn’t the only one in town who can recruit. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is primed for a championship season after landing arguably the greatest group of guest pickers in 33 years. That’s saying something considering last year’s who’s who of Bryan-College Station lived up to their billing by having six guest pickers finish in the top nine. The group included Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, who placed second, and Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney, the winner, who started 50 straight games at center for A&M then played eight years in the NFL.
wtaw.com
District 2 VFD Adds Second Large Water Truck to Brazos County
Until recently, the College Station Fire Department owned the only 3,000 gallon water tender in the county. Firefighter Travis Rollins says District 2, which covers the northeast portion of Brazos County, now has a similar truck. “They were always willing to to send it when we needed it, but it...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council discusses Northgate district changes, improvements
The Northgate Entertainment District in College Station could see changes and improvements regarding safety due to an increase in police and EMS calls to the area, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. During a previous College Station City Council meeting, Couch gave a presentation on the characterizations of...
wtaw.com
New Highway Projects For The Bryan/College Station Area As Part Of The State’s Updated Ten Year Transportation Plan
The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan. Of the record $85 billion dollars to be spent statewide, more than $2 billion will be in the Bryan district. Nine projects in Bryan/College Station includes two new improvements. One is widening FM 1179 in Bryan three and a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron 62, Yoakum 28
CAMERON — Cameron’s Kardarius Bradley ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Armando Reyes added three more TD runs to lead the Yoemen past Yoakum 62-28 on Friday in nondistrict play. Overall, Cameron (2-0) generated 406 yards and 25 first downs and held Yoakum (0-2) to 308...
KBTX.com
Navasota downs Madisonville in overtime
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers were able to withstand the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Navasota was able to take a 7-0 lead into halftime, and turn it into a 27-21 overtime win. Madisonville will head to Fairfield next week. Navasota will host Bellville.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sam Houston vs Texas A&M Live Stream | 2022 College football | Watch Texas A&M vs Sam Houston Online
Sam Houston vs Texas A&M Live Stream | 2022 College football | Watch Texas A&M vs Sam Houston Online. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Sam...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Mike Scanlin
Mike Scanlin gave Texas A&M baseball his all during his four seasons in Aggieland. His stellar 1986 season guided Texas A&M to the Southwest Conference title. He left his mark on the program, which is recognized with his induction into the Hall of Fame.
