The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Jeff Fisher Was Fired From the Los Angeles Rams in the Middle of the Season — What Happened?
2016 marked a year full of seismic changes for the Rams, who, under owner Stan Kroenke's instructions, relocated to Los Angeles. HBO's Hard Knocks, a sports-documentary, takes viewers behind the scenes, offering a glimpse into the challenges inherent to the rare move. Once in Los Angeles, the team continued to train under Jeff Fisher, who first signed in 2012. In December 2016, Jeff successfully negotiated a contract renewal — but shortly after, he was fired. What happened?
‘We’ve moved on’: Sean McVay dishes Belichick-like take on Rams’ Super Bowl victory ahead of new season
The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They spent truckloads of money to keep the core players around as they look to repeat. However, head coach Sean McVay is instilling a different mindset in the team. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, McVay is looking forward to...
When Will Rams Unveil Super Bowl Banner?
The final step in the Rams' Super Bowl commemorative process will come to a close just before the regular season kicks off.
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
Analysis: Aaron Donald wasn’t prepared for media tour
Aaron Donald was scheduled for a media blitz to promote a product before he swung a helmet at opposing players during a joint practice last week. The tour went on Wednesday, as planned. Donald wasn’t prepared for it. Given an opportunity by The Associated Press to address the incident,...
Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Tom Brady during 2020 free agency, was 'talked out of it'
Following an epic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady did what was at one time, thought to be the unthinkable -- leave Foxborough. Just two days after officially becoming a free agent in March 2020, "TB12" signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, has added another Pro Bowl honor to his credit and more importantly, his seventh Super Bowl ring.
Rams’ McVay Praises Buffalo Bills: ‘It’s An Excellent Team’
Los Angeles will host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Tom Brady and More of the Richest Quarterbacks in 2022
It's hard to remember when, exactly, the last of the Joe Montana holdouts started sounding sad and silly in the wake of Tom Brady's ever-expanding collection of rings. But when the undisputed...
