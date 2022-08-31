ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Jeff Fisher Was Fired From the Los Angeles Rams in the Middle of the Season — What Happened?

2016 marked a year full of seismic changes for the Rams, who, under owner Stan Kroenke's instructions, relocated to Los Angeles. HBO's Hard Knocks, a sports-documentary, takes viewers behind the scenes, offering a glimpse into the challenges inherent to the rare move. Once in Los Angeles, the team continued to train under Jeff Fisher, who first signed in 2012. In December 2016, Jeff successfully negotiated a contract renewal — but shortly after, he was fired. What happened?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams

The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Tom Brady during 2020 free agency, was 'talked out of it'

Following an epic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady did what was at one time, thought to be the unthinkable -- leave Foxborough. Just two days after officially becoming a free agent in March 2020, "TB12" signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, has added another Pro Bowl honor to his credit and more importantly, his seventh Super Bowl ring.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Rams#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy