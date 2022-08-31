Read full article on original website
Related
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
BBC
Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death
Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
BBC
Nice attack: Trial for Bastille Day massacre which killed 86 begins
Eight suspects have gone on trial in Paris for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people. The suspects - who face between five years and life imprisonment - are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin named
The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.A man arrested following the deaths remains in custody, police in Ireland said.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.Lisa, Christy and Chelsea were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.The victims’...
Ukraine news – latest: Russia accused of forcing hospital patients in Donetsk into combat
Russia has been accused of forcing hospital patients in occupied territories of Ukraine to take part in combat.The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Vladimir Putin’s army has been forcing injured and ill men into battle to compensate for the losses suffered by the troops.It wrote on social media: “Forced mobilisation is currently underway on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, Russian occupiers have found a new ‘source’ to replenish losses in manpower.“For example, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army have started arriving at local hospitals and forcibly ‘discharging’ patients.“In particular, they...
BBC
Canada stabbings: Police hunt suspects after killing spree in Saskatchewan
Canadian police have launched a huge manhunt for two men suspected of stabbing at least 10 people to death in a rampage that has shocked the nation. Two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and considered armed and dangerous. Victims were found in 13...
BBC
Canada stabbings: Relatives identify 'random' victims of Saskatchewan attack
A 62-year-old former first responder who was killed as she tried to help others and a kind-hearted 77-year-old widower have been identified as victims of a violent rampage in Canada that left 10 people dead and a nation in shock. Locals described Wes Petterson as a "lovely" man who was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Troubles legacy: Stephen Geddis 1975 killing unjustified, inquest finds
An inquest has found that a British soldier was unjustified in firing a plastic bullet that killed a schoolboy. Stephen Geddis, who was 10-years-old, died after being hit in the head in the Divis area of Belfast in August 1975. The schoolboy became the first, and the youngest, person to...
U.K.・
BBC
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead
Canadian police have found the body of one of two brothers wanted for a mass stabbing attack that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the province of Saskatchewan on Sunday. An officer said Damien Sanderson, 31, had injuries that did not appear self-inflicted - but gave no details.
Eight go on trial in France over Bastille Day truck attack in Nice
Seven men and one woman accused of helping gunman who drove a vehicle into crowds, killing 86 people
BBC
Canada stabbings: Suspect may have been sighted - police
Trudeau says he wants families to grieve without fear. A Canadian federal housing announcement for indigenous communities in Vancouver began on a sombre note on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the announcement, members of the Squamish First Nation performed a prayer song for the victims of the Saskatchewan attacks. “We want...
Comments / 0