The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.A man arrested following the deaths remains in custody, police in Ireland said.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.Lisa, Christy and Chelsea were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.The victims’...

