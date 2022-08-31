ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
WORLD
BBC

The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Burkina Faso#Missing Person#Catholic Church#Violent Crime#Fbi#Al Qaeda#Islamic
The Independent

Three siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin named

The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.A man arrested following the deaths remains in custody, police in Ireland said.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.Lisa, Christy and Chelsea were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.The victims’...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – latest: Russia accused of forcing hospital patients in Donetsk into combat

Russia has been accused of forcing hospital patients in occupied territories of Ukraine to take part in combat.The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Vladimir Putin’s army has been forcing injured and ill men into battle to compensate for the losses suffered by the troops.It wrote on social media: “Forced mobilisation is currently underway on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, Russian occupiers have found a new ‘source’ to replenish losses in manpower.“For example, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army have started arriving at local hospitals and forcibly ‘discharging’ patients.“In particular, they...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Troubles legacy: Stephen Geddis 1975 killing unjustified, inquest finds

An inquest has found that a British soldier was unjustified in firing a plastic bullet that killed a schoolboy. Stephen Geddis, who was 10-years-old, died after being hit in the head in the Divis area of Belfast in August 1975. The schoolboy became the first, and the youngest, person to...
U.K.
BBC

Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead

Canadian police have found the body of one of two brothers wanted for a mass stabbing attack that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the province of Saskatchewan on Sunday. An officer said Damien Sanderson, 31, had injuries that did not appear self-inflicted - but gave no details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Canada stabbings: Suspect may have been sighted - police

Trudeau says he wants families to grieve without fear. A Canadian federal housing announcement for indigenous communities in Vancouver began on a sombre note on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the announcement, members of the Squamish First Nation performed a prayer song for the victims of the Saskatchewan attacks. “We want...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy