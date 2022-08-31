‘I’m just blessed to be here’: Dillon Gabriel previews upcoming season after transferring to Oklahoma

Read full article on original website
OU fan loses Bedlam bet to OSU friend
After a long wait is finally over, college football is finally back in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma vs. UTEP football preview, prediction
It was a long and eventful offseason for Oklahoma, which lost one head coach in a surprise move, but landed with what should be a quality replacement. Brent Venables steps in at OU as this generation's premier defensive strategist, winner of two national championships as Clemson DC and another as ...
KOCO
OU fans: It's football time!
NORMAN, Okla. — We are less than 24 hours away from OU football. The Palace on the Prairie is ready for kickoff. Excitement is filling the air as students wrap up the week and look forward to the first game of the Sooners season. It hasn’t been a normal...
How First-Time Head Coaches have Fared at Oklahoma
From Tom Stidham to Bud Wilkinson, from Barry Switzer to Bob Stoops, OU coaches making their head coaching debut have had mixed results. Brent Venables is next.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
OU-UTEP: One Big Thing
It's easily the Sooners' most eagerly anticipated season opener since Bob Stoops' debut in 1999, but Brent Venables and his team have handled the hype.
LB Danny Stutsman 'Can't Wait' to Showcase Reinvented Oklahoma Defense
With Brent Venables now running the show in Norman, the Sooners defense looks primed to take a sizable step forward in 2022.
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the UTEP Miners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. UTEP was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-13 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
KOCO
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Edmond, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deer Creek High School football team will have a game with Edmond Memorial High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
okcfox.com
Man takes golf cart, causes damage to Softball Hall of Fame in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who caused damage to the Softball Hall of Fame. Police say the man pictured took a golf cart at the Softball Hall of Fame and rammed it into a fence. The crash caused damage to both the fence and the golf cart.
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Sec. Walters wants teaching license revoked for former Norman High teacher
Oklahoma's Secretary of Education wrote a letter to the State Board of Education calling for them to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boismier, the former Norman High teacher.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
