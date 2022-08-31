Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Harry Styles Brought Comedic Relief to Awkward ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Panel
The lead-up to the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don't Worry Darling has been rife with anticipation, as rumors have swirled about an alleged falling-out between the film's director, Olivia Wilde, and star, Florence Pugh, and Wilde's relationship with lead Harry Styles has been scrutinized. While Pugh was not...
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Asks Fiance to Remove Tattoo of Ex-Wife’s Name: ‘I Think He May Be Scared of the Pain’
People regret tattoos for many reasons, but one man's "young and stupid" decision is causing a problem within his current relationship. Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet for advice, his fiancé revealed she wants him to remove one of his tattoos: his ex-wife's name. "Am I being unreasonable to ask...
Clerks III’s Original Script Was Totally Different Than the Actual Movie
The version of Clerks III we’re actually going to end up with is radically different from Kevin Smith’s original vision. It turns out that when he was first writing the film, it was going to take place from pretty much the same starting point as 2019’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. That version of Clerks III would begin with Randal and Dante in jail (after Jay and Bob were arrested for peddling drugs out of what used to be the video store next to the QuickStop) right as Hurricane Sandy arrived in the New York region.
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence About FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations, Says His ‘Failings’ Are ‘Fundamental and Real
Shia LaBeouf is finally addressing the abuse allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. In a letter written to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, the actor addressed his "failings with Twigs," who previously accused LaBeouf of abuse in court documents. The letter was obtained by Variety.
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge
In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral TikTok "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs out from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.
Late-to-Work Employees Forced to Sing in Front of Entire Company as Punishment
Britney Spears' hit single "Work Bitch" might just be the perfect theme song — and karaoke standard — for some tardy employees at one company. In a viral Reddit thread, an anonymous person revealed their company's humiliating punishment to promote punctuality in the workplace. The user claims employees...
Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Marks Pop Princess’ First New Music in Six Years: LISTEN
The Princess of Pop makes her glorious return to music by joining forces with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," out Aug. 26. The track is Spears' first new material since she unleashed her ninth studio album Glory in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" is an updated, club-friendly spin on John's...
Fergie Just Did a Surprise Performance at the VMAs, But When’s the Last Time She Performed Live?
Fergie just made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first public performance in four years. The "Fergalicious" star joined forces with Jack Harlow to bless the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow opened the main show with his chart-topping anthem "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2007 smash "Glamorous."
Joseph Quinn Channels Eddie Munson While Narrating ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ Game Trailer
Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson has become a beloved fan favorite, even inspiring a song dedicated to him. Now, fans can hear Eddie's voice once more. Quinn narrates the new three-minute trailer for the sequel to video game Lords of The Fallen using the metalhead character's American accent. The actor's narration was confirmed by PlayStation.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
Taylor Swift Announces New 13-Track Album ‘Midnights': ‘A Journey Through Terrors and Sweet Dreams’
Taylor Swift is entering her Midnights era! The hit-maker has an album's worth of new material dropping in October. The "Blank Space" superstar teased a major announcement during a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, during which she urged fans to prepare for more news at midnight (Aug. 29).
Johnny Depp’s Bizarre VMAs Appearance Draws Mixed Reactions
The rumors were true! Johnny Depp made a brief appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. And it was... weird. The Pirates of the Caribbean star floated above the stage at Prudential Center in New Jersey Sunday (Aug. 28) in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. In fact, some failed to even recognize him. His face was featured on a video screen on a life-size Moon Person — the show's instantly recognizable trophy figure.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0