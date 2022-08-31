Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
‘Big Brother 24’: Michael’s Fiancé Says Zingbot Wants to ‘Fight Me’ After Wild Zing
Michael Bruner's fiancé isn't a fan of Zingbot after his appearance on 'Big Brother 24'.
Kanye West Addresses Fake Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Instagram Post: ‘Not Funny’
Kanye West has addressed the fake viral Instagram post alleging Kim Kardashian has "diarrhea a lot." A fake Instagram post seemingly from Kanye's account recently went viral. It read: "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it." Many were confused whether or not...
One Artist Broke A Huge New York State Fair Record Last Night!
It’s hard to believe this year’s Great New York State Fair is already almost over. Though everybody loves the food, rides, and exhibits, the anticipation for this year’s concert lineup was absolutely giant. And why not? Six decades worth of icons and up-and-comers have been wowing crowds night after night.
Blackpink Stun the Stage During Debut VMAs Performance: See Fan Reactions!
Blackpink absolutely slayed their first-ever American awards show performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made history as the first female K-pop act to perform at the VMAs. The four-piece simultaneously gave their debut live performance of their new single, "Pink Venom."
Fergie Just Did a Surprise Performance at the VMAs, But When’s the Last Time She Performed Live?
Fergie just made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first public performance in four years. The "Fergalicious" star joined forces with Jack Harlow to bless the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow opened the main show with his chart-topping anthem "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2007 smash "Glamorous."
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Zingbot ‘Brutal’ and ‘Borderline Rude’
'Big Brother 24' fans react to Zingbot calling houseguests useless, boring, and more.
Harry Styles Brought Comedic Relief to Awkward ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Panel
The lead-up to the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don't Worry Darling has been rife with anticipation, as rumors have swirled about an alleged falling-out between the film's director, Olivia Wilde, and star, Florence Pugh, and Wilde's relationship with lead Harry Styles has been scrutinized. While Pugh was not...
Does Your Dog Cry Happy Tears?
Happy dogs are easy to spot. Their tails wag excitedly back and forth, they cover us in sloppy, wet kisses and, sometimes, their whole body shakes with enthusiasm as they roll over on their backs, eager for more attention. However, according to a new study, your dog might also be...
Blackpink’s Lisa Makes History With Best K-Pop Video VMAs Win: Watch Her Speech!
Blackpink's Lisa had quite the evening at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made history a number of times — including winning the Best K-Pop Video award!. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Blackpink made their American awards show debut performance while also premiering their new single "Pink Venom" live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group became the first act to win the new award for Best Metaverse Performance.
Johnny Depp’s Bizarre VMAs Appearance Draws Mixed Reactions
The rumors were true! Johnny Depp made a brief appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. And it was... weird. The Pirates of the Caribbean star floated above the stage at Prudential Center in New Jersey Sunday (Aug. 28) in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. In fact, some failed to even recognize him. His face was featured on a video screen on a life-size Moon Person — the show's instantly recognizable trophy figure.
Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Marks Pop Princess’ First New Music in Six Years: LISTEN
The Princess of Pop makes her glorious return to music by joining forces with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," out Aug. 26. The track is Spears' first new material since she unleashed her ninth studio album Glory in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" is an updated, club-friendly spin on John's...
High School Teacher Goes TikTok Viral With Elaborate Musical Reveal
This high school drama teacher took the TikTok trend of revealing his school's next spring musical day-by-day to another level. The trend started when teachers on TikTok showed themselves ripping down a musical a day from their whiteboards and desks until the final one was left standing. The videos typically get both students and viewers involved in making guesses and searching for clues in the classroom decor.
Taylor Swift Announces New 13-Track Album ‘Midnights': ‘A Journey Through Terrors and Sweet Dreams’
Taylor Swift is entering her Midnights era! The hit-maker has an album's worth of new material dropping in October. The "Blank Space" superstar teased a major announcement during a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, during which she urged fans to prepare for more news at midnight (Aug. 29).
2022 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards winners will take home their Moon Person trophies tonight!. The awards show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can stream the show live at 8PM ET on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Woman Refuses to Attend Friend’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Wedding Officiated in ‘Made-Up Language’ From the Fantasy Series
A woman on Reddit is having second thoughts about attending her friends' Game of Thrones-themed wedding. She noted she's OK with a themed wedding, but she just can't get behind the couple having the ceremony spoken in a fake language from the hit HBO series. "My friend 'Lexa' is getting...
