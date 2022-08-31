ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

This Unexpected Costco Product Was Just Named A ‘Best Value’—It’s Not The Hot Dog Deal!

It’s no secret that Costco is home to some of the best bargains around (Hello, $1.50 hot dog combo!). Thanks to the fact that the membership-based warehouse store sells items in bulk, customers are able to get many of them at unbeatable prices. But which deals are truly the best when stacked up against other stores? There’s one Kirkland Signature item in particular that Consumer Reports recently discovered is the best option around in both price and quality: the laundry detergent.
SHOPPING
Next City

With Grocery Prices Up, Families Turn To Food Waste Apps

These food waste apps allow users to access surplus food from nearby restaurants or grocery stores at a discount. (Photo courtesy of Flashfood) Darian Setterington, a mother of three in Ontario, Canada, used to spend $620 on her family’s grocery bill every month. Then, just before the pandemic hit, she heard of a smartphone app that would offer her discounts on local grocery items headed for the landfill.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Yankee Candle Founder Michael Kittredge Had an Impressive Net Worth

Michael Kittredge, who made a fortune from his company Yankee Candle, died in 2019 at the age of 67. A 60-acre portion of his Massachusetts estate has been listed for sale for $23 million. Kittredge started Yankee Candle Co. as a teenager and built it into a very successful company. What was Kittredge’s net worth upon his death?
BUSINESS

