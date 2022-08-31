It’s no secret that Costco is home to some of the best bargains around (Hello, $1.50 hot dog combo!). Thanks to the fact that the membership-based warehouse store sells items in bulk, customers are able to get many of them at unbeatable prices. But which deals are truly the best when stacked up against other stores? There’s one Kirkland Signature item in particular that Consumer Reports recently discovered is the best option around in both price and quality: the laundry detergent.

