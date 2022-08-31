Read full article on original website
Related
6 Best Grocery Stores to Save You Money
Keep an eye out for these discount grocery stores in your area.
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Popculture
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors
Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households
Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls
Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Unexpected Costco Product Was Just Named A ‘Best Value’—It’s Not The Hot Dog Deal!
It’s no secret that Costco is home to some of the best bargains around (Hello, $1.50 hot dog combo!). Thanks to the fact that the membership-based warehouse store sells items in bulk, customers are able to get many of them at unbeatable prices. But which deals are truly the best when stacked up against other stores? There’s one Kirkland Signature item in particular that Consumer Reports recently discovered is the best option around in both price and quality: the laundry detergent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With Grocery Prices Up, Families Turn To Food Waste Apps
These food waste apps allow users to access surplus food from nearby restaurants or grocery stores at a discount. (Photo courtesy of Flashfood) Darian Setterington, a mother of three in Ontario, Canada, used to spend $620 on her family’s grocery bill every month. Then, just before the pandemic hit, she heard of a smartphone app that would offer her discounts on local grocery items headed for the landfill.
I tried five ready-to-drink coffees including Starbucks and Aldi – the winner will save you cash every time
ICED coffee paved the way for cold brew to become one of the most popular drinks around. Whether you take your morning coffee with cream and sugar or nothing at all, you want it to taste good. However, grabbing a cup every day from your favorite coffee shop can quickly...
Yankee Candle Founder Michael Kittredge Had an Impressive Net Worth
Michael Kittredge, who made a fortune from his company Yankee Candle, died in 2019 at the age of 67. A 60-acre portion of his Massachusetts estate has been listed for sale for $23 million. Kittredge started Yankee Candle Co. as a teenager and built it into a very successful company. What was Kittredge’s net worth upon his death?
Smoked salmon sold in 10 states recalled over Listeria concerns
A smoked salmon product sold in 10 states is being recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria. The recall concerns 4-oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022. The affected products were distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida,...
The 5 Best Bargains on Costco’s Food Court Menu
Costco shoppers know that the best bargains aren't just found in the aisles -- they're also found in the food court. Some of the Costco food court's offerings have attracted cult-like followings,...
I’m a homeowner who made $177k in a side hustle thanks to a feature in the house that 10 million Americans have
A HOMEOWNER who rents out his pool has earned a whopping $177,000 in less than two years. Jim Battan, of Oregon, built the backyard feature in 2012 and uses the online platform Swimply to rent it out to swimmers. It's estimated that more than 10.4million homes in the US have...
Here’s When You Should Skip Costco and Shop at the Dollar Store
There's no denying the value warehouse stores such as Costco have for American consumers. After all, where else can you spend a day getting your tires changed, enjoying a cheap lunch, shopping for...
I tried six orange juice brands including Target and Walmart – a surprise won but don’t let the packaging fool you
ORANGE juice is a staple at supermarkets and you'll find many choices. Every brand touts something "special" in its juice but make sure not to get sold on the packaging, as it comes down to taste. Orange juice has its health benefits. It contains beneficial Vitamin C but you should...
Comments / 0