The judgment of Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia will be how they respond in the coming weeks
Saturday afternoon in Atlanta was a celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs of last year's title-winning team and the start of the defense of said title. For the Ducks, it was a look at what the standard is and how far they are from competing for the National Title. Oregon was blown out by Georgia to the tune of 49-3. The game was an eye-opening showing for a Duck program with a new coach for the fourth time in the last seven years. Oregon also needs to think big picture and understand they won't face a team even remotely as talented as Georgia is the rest of the season.
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
What they’re saying nationally, in Athens after Georgia blew out Oregon Ducks
No. 11 Oregon lost to No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks open the Dan Lanning era with their most lopsided loss since 2016 and worst in a season opener since 1975. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and...
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
Kirby Smart offers lukewarm assessment of Georgia's dominant win over Oregon
Defending national champion Georgia absolutely throttled Oregon on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, winning 49-3 in a matchup between two top-15 teams that offered no drama. That the Bulldogs looked the part of a national championship contender isn’t really a surprise, but the dominance they displayed on Saturday impressed...
ESPN’s College Gameday Picks are In
Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 17.5-point favorite over Oregon. Vegas' apparent confidence in the defending national champion Bulldogs seems to have transferred over...
Darnell Washington, 6-7, 270-pound Georgia TE, makes highlight hurdle against Oregon
Darnell Washington is just one of No. 3 Georgia’s many offensive weapons. Listed at 6-7, 270 pounds, Washington makes for a massive target. Washington’s size doesn’t limit his athleticism, as he showed Saturday in Atlanta. On a first-quarter drive against No. 11 Oregon, No. 0 made quite...
‘Means a lot more’: Atlanta-native Ducks looking forward to Georgia game
Oregon defensive back Jamal Hill and defensive end Bradyn Swinson grew up in different towns outside of Atlanta. However, they both lived about the same distance away -- half an hour -- from Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Local brewery hosting watch party for Ducks versus Bulldogs
EUGENE, Ore. – With the Oregon Ducks playing against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on September 3, one local business is trying to get Duck fans in Eugene to watch the game together. Ninkasi Brewing Company will be hosting a watch party at their Better Living Room location. Doors...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week one of the high school football season saw Marist Catholic defeat Churchill in the Game of the Week. Sheldon head coach Josh Line and his Irish took down Glencoe, 56-0. In a battle between 5A powerhouses Thurston falls to Wilsonville 38-35. A full list of final scores can be found below.
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
Hindu group questions renaming Swastika Mountain
A national Hindu group is questioning the proposed renaming of Swastika Mountain south of Eugene in Lane County. The Oregon mountain is slated to be renamed in December with advocates wanting to distance the geographic name from the swastika and its ties to Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.
University area restaurant crews looking forward to potential fall business boom
EUGENE, Ore. -- Restaurant owners and managers near the University of Oregon are hoping to see more business this fall, once university students return for the start of the school year. "We opened up in June over here," said Christian Brantley, the interim general manager at Pig and Turnip on...
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
