Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Rotherham 1-1 Watford: Vakoun Bayo earns point for Hornets
Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford. Both sides would have been happy to see out the transfer window without losing their star men and ultimately feel the same satisfaction with sharing the points in what was an even game. Skipper Richard Wood scored...
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries overturn two-goal deficit to stun hosts at City Ground
Bournemouth overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground and give Gary O'Neil his first win as interim manager. Trailing at half-time through Cheikhou Kouyate's header (33) and Brennan Johnson's penalty (45+2), Bournemouth pulled level after the break thanks to a Philip Billing thunderbolt (51) and Dominic Solanke's smart close-range finish (63).
Premier League betting: Back Harrison Reed shots at 13/2 and 40/1 weekend acca - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows is investing in Fulham to pepper Tottenham with plenty of shots and has a 40/1 accumulator to ponder. We are back in business thanks to Harvey Elliott's beautiful, beautiful left peg. The 3/1 on him to score against Bournemouth was a double stakes play so we managed to land six points of profit there to take us back into the black.
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Premier League hits and misses: Ivan Toney and Ben Chilwell stake claims for World Cup spots with England but VAR dominates
The introduction of VAR has unsurprisingly failed to remove all questionable incidents from the game, but this was a weekend where the technology seemed to cause the controversy rather than reduce it. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
Wolves 1-0 Southampton: Bruno Lage's side earn first win in 13 Premier League matches thanks to Daniel Podence
Daniel Podence's scuffed finish in first-half stoppage time was enough for Wolves to see off Southampton 1-0 and claim their first win in 13 Premier League matches. The hosts had scored just twice in their opening five league games this season, which helped to explain why 6ft 7in striker Sasa Kalajdzic was handed his debut just days after arriving from Stuttgart.
Dan James: Fulham set to sign Leeds winger who is having a medical at Craven Cottage
Fulham are set to complete the loan signing of Leeds winger Daniel James, who is having a medical at the west London club. The deal is not yet done and is no longer dependent on any potential Leeds incomings. Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead of the...
Super League: How Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have battled half-back conundrums in 2022
Such is the number of injuries which have affected Castleford's half-back options this year, Radford would be forgiven for wondering if there is some sort of curse over his pivots in 2022 as they head into a winner-takes-all play-off decider away to Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday.
Jason Roy: England opener 'gutted' to lose T20 World Cup spot, says managing director Rob Key
Key, the ECB's managing director of men's cricket, described the move to omit Roy as "unfortunate timing", with the opener paying the price for an extended lean streak with the bat this summer. Live cricket on Sky | Get Sky Sports | Latest cricket news. The 32-year-old was not included...
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on target but Spurs made to sweat for victory
Tottenham survived a nervy finale to beat Fulham 2-1 and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Harry Kane's close-range goal from Ryan Sessegnon's cross (75) appeared to have made the game safe for the dominant hosts following Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-half opener (40) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Oisin McConville set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager
McConville, an All-Ireland winner in 2002, will step into his first intercounty management role. The Crossmaglen Rangers club man has built up a wealth of experience on the sideline in recent years, at both club and colleges level. He was a member of Ray Dempsey's proposed management ticket in Mayo,...
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
Super League: Wigan Warriors see off youthful Catalans Dragons to head into play-offs on a high. Two tries apiece from Liam Marshall and Bevan French helped Wigan Warriors round off the Betfred Super League regular season with a 48-4 win at home to an inexperienced Catalans Dragons team. The Warriors...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
Jason Roy: England opener left out of T20 World Cup squad and for preceding Pakistan tour
Roy has struggled this summer, scoring just 78 runs in six T20 internationals, averaging 12.66. He also began his Hundred campaign for the Oval Invincible with three ducks in four innings. Phil Salt, who has played four T20Is and eight one-day internationals - scoring his maiden century against the Netherlands...
