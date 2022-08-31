ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
SkySports

Rotherham 1-1 Watford: Vakoun Bayo earns point for Hornets

Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford. Both sides would have been happy to see out the transfer window without losing their star men and ultimately feel the same satisfaction with sharing the points in what was an even game. Skipper Richard Wood scored...
SkySports

Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries overturn two-goal deficit to stun hosts at City Ground

Bournemouth overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground and give Gary O'Neil his first win as interim manager. Trailing at half-time through Cheikhou Kouyate's header (33) and Brennan Johnson's penalty (45+2), Bournemouth pulled level after the break thanks to a Philip Billing thunderbolt (51) and Dominic Solanke's smart close-range finish (63).
SkySports

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports

Wolves 1-0 Southampton: Bruno Lage's side earn first win in 13 Premier League matches thanks to Daniel Podence

Daniel Podence's scuffed finish in first-half stoppage time was enough for Wolves to see off Southampton 1-0 and claim their first win in 13 Premier League matches. The hosts had scored just twice in their opening five league games this season, which helped to explain why 6ft 7in striker Sasa Kalajdzic was handed his debut just days after arriving from Stuttgart.
SkySports

Oisin McConville set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager

McConville, an All-Ireland winner in 2002, will step into his first intercounty management role. The Crossmaglen Rangers club man has built up a wealth of experience on the sideline in recent years, at both club and colleges level. He was a member of Ray Dempsey's proposed management ticket in Mayo,...
SkySports

Premier League

Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Wigan Warriors see off youthful Catalans Dragons to head into play-offs on a high. Two tries apiece from Liam Marshall and Bevan French helped Wigan Warriors round off the Betfred Super League regular season with a 48-4 win at home to an inexperienced Catalans Dragons team. The Warriors...
SkySports

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner

Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
