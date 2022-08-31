Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Rotherham 1-1 Watford: Vakoun Bayo earns point for Hornets
Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford. Both sides would have been happy to see out the transfer window without losing their star men and ultimately feel the same satisfaction with sharing the points in what was an even game. Skipper Richard Wood scored...
Premier League
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
Following another exciting and dramatic transfer window, there is plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches. All eyes will be on the new signings and only time will tell if your club have done the right business. The action-packed day starts at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports...
David Moyes: West Ham manager brands late disallowed goal at Chelsea as a ridiculously bad call
West Ham manager David Moyes branded the decision to disallow a late goal for his side at Chelsea as 'a ridiculously bad decision' following their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Moments after Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead, Maxwel Cornet struck what he thought to be an equaliser after...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
The story of the Premier League's record-breaking transfer window as the Big Six go big and middleweights aim high
Premier League spending passed the £2bn mark on Deadline Day as clubs up and down the division raced to make last-minute additions to their squads. Here, Sky Sports reflects on an extraordinary, record-breaking transfer window, including the standout stories and the signings expected to make the biggest impact. The...
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
Premier League hits and misses: Ivan Toney and Ben Chilwell stake claims for World Cup spots with England but VAR dominates
The introduction of VAR has unsurprisingly failed to remove all questionable incidents from the game, but this was a weekend where the technology seemed to cause the controversy rather than reduce it. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?
European football round-up: Raphinha scores first Barcelona goal in win over Sevilla, while AC Milan beat Inter
Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat fellow LaLiga hotshots Sevilla 3-0 to move within two points of the top of the table. The former Leeds winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half and Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage before the break, with that goal being the Polish striker's fifth goal in four league games for his new club.
Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on target but Spurs made to sweat for victory
Tottenham survived a nervy finale to beat Fulham 2-1 and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Harry Kane's close-range goal from Ryan Sessegnon's cross (75) appeared to have made the game safe for the dominant hosts following Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-half opener (40) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Austria Women 0-2 England Women: Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris power Lionesses to victory as World Cup qualification is secured
Alessia Russo's early opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna and secure a place at next summer's Women's World Cup, prompting a "proud and happy" response from manager Sarina Wiegman. Returning to action just over a month...
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
Dan James: Fulham set to sign Leeds winger who is having a medical at Craven Cottage
Fulham are set to complete the loan signing of Leeds winger Daniel James, who is having a medical at the west London club. The deal is not yet done and is no longer dependent on any potential Leeds incomings. Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead of the...
Erling Haaland could be greatest-ever Premier League player, says Jamie Carragher
Signing-of-the-summer Erling Haaland has the attributes to be the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen, says Jamie Carragher. Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester City, becoming the first player in the Premier League era to score nine times in his first five matches, with back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest raising the prospect of an ominous end-of-season goals tally.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows wants to profit from Manchester United's newfound filthiness vs Arsenal
Manchester United's newfound love of the dark arts can help them end Arsenal's winning streak, predicts tipster Jones Knows as he casts his eye over the two Super Sunday matches. Get Sky Sports. Download the Sky Sports App. Brighton vs Leicester, Sunday 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER...
Super League: How Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have battled half-back conundrums in 2022
Such is the number of injuries which have affected Castleford's half-back options this year, Radford would be forgiven for wondering if there is some sort of curse over his pivots in 2022 as they head into a winner-takes-all play-off decider away to Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday.
