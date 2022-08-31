ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
SkySports

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports

Premier League

Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
SkySports

Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
SkySports

Swansea 1-0 QPR: Joel Piroe steers Swans to victory

Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship. Piroe's future was uncertain for much of the summer transfer window after scoring 24 goals in his first campaign in English football last season. But the Dutchman insisted this...
SkySports

Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
SkySports

Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
SkySports

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner

Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
SkySports

Erling Haaland could be greatest-ever Premier League player, says Jamie Carragher

Signing-of-the-summer Erling Haaland has the attributes to be the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen, says Jamie Carragher. Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester City, becoming the first player in the Premier League era to score nine times in his first five matches, with back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest raising the prospect of an ominous end-of-season goals tally.
SkySports

Man City sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £15m

Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City agreed a deal worth just over £15m with Dortmund on Wednesday to sign defender Akanji ahead of the transfer deadline. Swiss international Akanji had entered the final year of his contract and was yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE

