ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
bulldawgillustrated.com

Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB

All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Community Policy