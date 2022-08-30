ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison Daily Leader

Lake County commission to approve provisional budget

Lake County commissioners will approve the provisional budget for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday at a regular meeting in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse in Madison. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. In addition to routine business, the commission will also continue the budget discussion,...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Highway 81 opening ahead of schedule south of Arlington

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to reopen the section of US-81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.
ARLINGTON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Road closed

The Lake County Highway Department announced that crews will close 225th St. (CR-20) from 451st Ave. (CR-41) to 452nd Ave. near Madison on Tuesday to replace a culvert. The road should be open by the end of the day.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Madison Animal Shelter: safe returns and new homes

A one-man operation devoted to helping animals in need is located just north of the Madison Recycling Center is the Madison Animal Shelter. The man in charge, 14-year meter reader Russ Klosterman, works to return lost pets to their owners and also gives strays a chance for a better life.
MADISON, SD

