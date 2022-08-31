Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick makes it nine goals in five Premier League games

Read full article on original website
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Soccer-Man Utd to make late call on Antony but Martial out of Arsenal game
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Manchester United will make a late call on whether new signing Antony will play in Sunday's Premier League game against early pace-setters Arsenal while fellow forward Anthony Martial will miss the clash due to injury, manager Erik ten Hag said.
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
Everton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start?
We bring you our predicted XI for Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola is confident his Man City side can secure a hat-trick of Premier League titles this season... claiming his team is better equipped than when they tried to achieve the same feat in 2019-20
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are in a better frame of mind to fight for three consecutive titles than when they tried to complete the same feat in 2019-20. City could not recover after quickly falling behind Liverpool that season and Guardiola suggested on Friday it was down to a slip in standards.
Premier League
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
Liverpool's New Brazilian Midfield Duo Undefeated When Playing Together For Their Country
Liverpool are on the cusp of adding a second Brazilian International to their midfield. The duo are currently undefeated when playing for the Brazilian National Team. Given who would need to be benched this could create a player selection nightmare for Jurgen Klopp.
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
Chelsea attempted a £50m Deadline Day bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Chelsea attempted to secure a deadline day move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia with a £50m bid. Erik ten Hag was told he was getting a £120m transfer budget when he acquired the Manchester United job, which went...
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
Norwich City 3-0 Coventry: Canaries cruise to the top of the Championship
Norwich moved top of the Championship after beating struggling Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to make it five straight league wins. Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent - his fifth of the season - and substitute Kieran Dowell secured a deserved victory for the Canaries, who moved above morning leaders Sheffield United ahead of the Blades' trip to Hull on Sunday.
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller
It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
Two Manchester United Defenders Waiting On Possible Transfer Exits
Two Manchester United defenders, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could potentially still leave the club before tonight's deadline.
Premier League betting: Back Harrison Reed shots at 13/2 and 40/1 weekend acca - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows is investing in Fulham to pepper Tottenham with plenty of shots and has a 40/1 accumulator to ponder. We are back in business thanks to Harvey Elliott's beautiful, beautiful left peg. The 3/1 on him to score against Bournemouth was a double stakes play so we managed to land six points of profit there to take us back into the black.
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
