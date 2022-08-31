ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Bisutoro is a boutique sushi spot in the Lower Garden District

If the original Rock-n-Sake on Fulton Street is a rollicking party palace, Bisutoro at 1581 Magazine St. is a VIP lounge — a sophisticated, intimate place to dig into exotic raw fish and specialty Japanese dishes. Both restaurants are owned by business partners Tanya Hailey and Duke Nelson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Public input sought on senior needs in Madisonville

Madisonville residents wondering how the newly renovated town community center turned out can satisfy their curiosity and weigh in on a proposed new project while attending a community forum later this month. Two forums are scheduled to gauge public interest in opening a senior center operated by the Council on...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4

Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Labor Day Pop-Up Shop to be held in Kenner

Kenyetta Tanya Brown-Blount knows first-hand the difficulties small minority-owned businesses often face. As the owner of Tanya’s Pound Cakes and Cobblers, she has seen her fair share of challenges. To garner extra support from customers and other business owners, the entrepreneur has invited minority owned vendors to gather at...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence

Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort

Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Southern Decadence is this weekend. Here's what you should know.

Southern Decadence, the popular LGBTQ festival held annually in the French Quarter, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to come to New Orleans for the mega-party that’s sometimes called the “Gay Mardi Gras” over Labor Day weekend. This collection of stories shares what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'

Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Wild Things' family event canceled, youth art contest continues

The Wild Things event planned at the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge in Lacombe next month has been canceled, but the art contest is still on. And young artists ages 5 through 18 are reminded to make sure their contest submissions are delivered by 4 p.m. Sept. 23. The Wild...
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

