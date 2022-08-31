Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: As education unions go woke with ‘intersectionality,’ real learning suffers
Lest anyone doubt that the national education unions are a major cause of the current crisis of learning, a new report from the Defense of Freedom Institute removes all uncertainty. Written by DFI President Bob Eitel, a New Orleans native and former senior counselor to the U.S. secretary of education,...
NOLA.com
Bisutoro is a boutique sushi spot in the Lower Garden District
If the original Rock-n-Sake on Fulton Street is a rollicking party palace, Bisutoro at 1581 Magazine St. is a VIP lounge — a sophisticated, intimate place to dig into exotic raw fish and specialty Japanese dishes. Both restaurants are owned by business partners Tanya Hailey and Duke Nelson, who...
NOLA.com
Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy
Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NOLA.com
‘A significant milestone’: New Orleans wins Biden's Build Back Better challenge for clean energy
New Orleans has been selected as one of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” cities and will receive a hefty check to help boost the growing renewable energy sector, officials announced on Sept. 2. The federal government will give the city $50 million, with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
NOLA.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
NOLA.com
Public input sought on senior needs in Madisonville
Madisonville residents wondering how the newly renovated town community center turned out can satisfy their curiosity and weigh in on a proposed new project while attending a community forum later this month. Two forums are scheduled to gauge public interest in opening a senior center operated by the Council on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NOLA.com
Labor Day Pop-Up Shop to be held in Kenner
Kenyetta Tanya Brown-Blount knows first-hand the difficulties small minority-owned businesses often face. As the owner of Tanya’s Pound Cakes and Cobblers, she has seen her fair share of challenges. To garner extra support from customers and other business owners, the entrepreneur has invited minority owned vendors to gather at...
NOLA.com
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
NOLA.com
Photos: Massive rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street, thanks to NOPD officer
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. The giant rainbow fleur-de-lis covers most of the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann streets in New Orleans. It was paid for by New Orleans police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort
Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence is this weekend. Here's what you should know.
Southern Decadence, the popular LGBTQ festival held annually in the French Quarter, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to come to New Orleans for the mega-party that’s sometimes called the “Gay Mardi Gras” over Labor Day weekend. This collection of stories shares what...
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Aug. 12-18, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Aug. 12-18, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Dialita Drive 124: Gunderson Homes Inc. to Woodland Oaks LLC, $71,500. Ruth Drive 932: Cuc T. Tran to Khanh V. Tran, donation. BARATARIA. Cypress Lawn Drive 2605: Lionel R....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Cedric Richmond is done with electoral politics, but still in the game
Cedric Richmond turns 49 in a few days. After more than 20 years in politics, he’s made a decision about his political future. “I have no intention of ever running for public office again,” he told me as we sipped coffee in Algiers Plaza on the New Orleans west bank.
NOLA.com
Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'
Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
NOLA.com
'Wild Things' family event canceled, youth art contest continues
The Wild Things event planned at the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge in Lacombe next month has been canceled, but the art contest is still on. And young artists ages 5 through 18 are reminded to make sure their contest submissions are delivered by 4 p.m. Sept. 23. The Wild...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
High school football season has arrived in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keeep up with scores across the metro area and South Louisiana. There's an impressive slate of games on tap for Friday night in the New Orleans area, including Madison Prep-Brother Martin and Arch Manning's senior season debut in Newman-Hahnville.
Comments / 0