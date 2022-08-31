A new shuttle service has launched to help hikers looking for one of the best views on the Appalachian Trail reach the trailhead more easily. Roanoke County began its McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service on Sept. 2. The shuttle offers safe and convenient transportation to the trailhead on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with occasional Mondays for Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. It will run through Nov. 27 this year. Service will resume March 3, 2023, and continue through Nov. 26, 2023.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO