Blacksburg, VA

vt.edu

New shuttle helps hikers get to McAfee Knob trailhead

A new shuttle service has launched to help hikers looking for one of the best views on the Appalachian Trail reach the trailhead more easily. Roanoke County began its McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service on Sept. 2. The shuttle offers safe and convenient transportation to the trailhead on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with occasional Mondays for Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. It will run through Nov. 27 this year. Service will resume March 3, 2023, and continue through Nov. 26, 2023.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
vt.edu

Corps of Cadets alumna Capt. Katy Hintz named ODU game Hokie Hero

U.S. Air Force Capt. Katy Hintz, a 2017 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Friday’s football game against Old Dominion University. She earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering in 2018. The Hokie Hero program honors...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Veterinary alumna returns as faculty to work with students, shelter dogs

Erin Phoenix '11, DVM' 17 has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as a veterinary instructor with the Animal Care for Education team in the small animal clinical sciences department. The Animal Care for Education team is responsible for the medical care and enrichment of the animals participating in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Blacksburg, VA
vt.edu

Takiyah Nur Amin named director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design

Takiyah Nur Amin ’04 has been named the first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design. Amin, who started work in mid-August, will advance the college’s diversity strategic plan and help develop new efforts to sustain a culture that embraces and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout the college.
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Open auditions for Rajiv Joseph's 'Describe the Night'

The School of Performing Arts presents "Describe the Night" by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Susanna Rinehart. Open auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Theatre 101 (200 College Ave., Blacksburg). Link to sign up is at the end of this announcement. Callbacks will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, VA

