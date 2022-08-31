Read full article on original website
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek's Dog Has An Instagram & The Florida Couple Is Family Goals
Celebrity dog Instagram accounts have been all the rage and people can't get enough of how these famous pups live. Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took part in the trend and created a page for their French Bulldog, Ralphie. The animal's page has garnered 57.5K followers, and it's...
Gisele Bündchen once spoke of her ‘anger rising’ during Tom Brady fights
Gisele Bündchen once gave insight into her and husband Tom Brady’s rare but heated arguments. “Tom and I don’t argue much, but sometimes, when I feel anger rising in me — growing, growing — I become aware of what’s going on,” the Brazilian supermodel, 42, wrote in her 2018 book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” “Instead of reacting in a way that I’ll regret later, I remember to breathe.” In those moments, the model wrote that she would tell Brady, 45, “It’s better if we talk later,” and she would then leave the room. “Meditation has been key in helping me with...
New England Patriots great rips offensive dysfunction: ‘Josh McDaniels’ team looks more like the Patriots’
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they
Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan saying he has the 'most punchable' face in NFL
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is retired and telling legendary stories of how he got kicked out of a Super Bowl press box with Guy Fieri. Meanwhile, back in Miami, there are hardcore Dolphins fans that still don’t like him. The rivalry runs deep in South Beach.
Curran: Season preview and prediction for your 2022 Patriots
Twenty years ago, the Patriots were fresh off a Super Bowl win and their aim for 2002 was to start HOTT!!!. Bill Belichick even had t-shirts made for his players with a simple slogan:. TARGETING SEPTEMBER. Belichick doesn’t do inspirational t-shirts as much these days. If he did, though, what...
Golden Goose? Another Small College Discovery Makes Patriots Roster
Perhaps relaying on a tip from same man who brought them Julian Edelman, New England finds its next dark-horse star in Sam Roberts.
Prime Video Unveils New Ball for 'Thursday Night Football'
Thursday Night Football is set to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 15, and the streaming service has a new football to help kick off the 2022 season. With the help of the NFL's official football supplier Wilson, Prime Video unveiled a new football called the Prime Ball. While it looks like a normal NFL football, it's stretched out just a little bit to make look like the Prime Video symbol. A few NFL players and legends got their hands on the football and seem to love it.
NFL Week 1 Odds: Patriots Underdogs For First Time In Long Time
New England opens its season against AFC East rival Miami for the third consecutive season.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! On today's episode, our hosts take you on a tour around the NFC West, filling you in on who to draft and who to avoid. Finally, Florio gives...
NBC Sports Boston staff predicts Patriots record, MVPs and more
In less than two weeks, the New England Patriots will begin their 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. There's no shortage of question marks heading into the regular-season opener on Sept. 11. Most of those questions come from the Patriots offense. Will Matt Patricia and Joe...
