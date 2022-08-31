Gisele Bündchen once gave insight into her and husband Tom Brady’s rare but heated arguments. “Tom and I don’t argue much, but sometimes, when I feel anger rising in me — growing, growing — I become aware of what’s going on,” the Brazilian supermodel, 42, wrote in her 2018 book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” “Instead of reacting in a way that I’ll regret later, I remember to breathe.” In those moments, the model wrote that she would tell Brady, 45, “It’s better if we talk later,” and she would then leave the room. “Meditation has been key in helping me with...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO