WLFI.com
Columbian Park celebrates Labor Day weekend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park. There were several family-family activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Some of those included a car show, train rides, food trucks, pedal boat riding, and even free admissions for the Columbian Park Zoo were given out.
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
readthereporter.com
Indiana’s largest balloon festival, Jupiter Flights, returns to Conner Prairie
More than 40 balloons, live bands, games, family activities highlight this weekend-long event. From Sept. 9 to 11, Conner Prairie’s Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival weekend will once again fill central Indiana’s skies with colorful balloons originating from throughout the United States. Indiana’s largest balloon festival will feature 42 balloons competing in balloon races and “glows” throughout the weekend.
townandtourist.com
7 BEST Indoor Water Parks In Indiana (Don’t Miss Out!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Midwestern state of Indiana, popularly called the crossroads of America, has developed over several decades to become one of the United States’ choice destinations. For certain reasons, the state has an influx of new residents and tourists alike.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
Home-based food vendors reach more customers, thanks to change in Indiana law
INDIANAPOLIS — Food vendors who work from home are now reaching more customers. It's thanks to the cottage food law that took effect in July, allowing most items to be sold online. One local entrepreneur said the new rules have impacted her business. Damaris Contreras loves to bake. "It's...
Journal Review
So long, and thanks for all the fish
As August passes and many of us begin to look forward to fall, I am recognizing a personal milestone that I can share and celebrate with our readers: I am transitioning away from my position at CDPL and moving onward to work with a company called Midwest Tape. That’s right, dear readers, as you read this column, I will have completed my exit from the library, meaning this is the last chance you’ll have to savor my humble opinions and insight.
savi.org
How is Indianapolis Doing?
We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
WLFI.com
Loeb Stadium gets ready for Justin Moore concert
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium is busy gearing up for its big concert Friday evening. Country star, Justin Moore will be the second major artist to take the stage at the new stadium. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Local country artist Levi Riggs will be the...
chainstoreage.com
Indy’s first mall shuts down; will become ‘Window to the World’
Erected by Edward DeBartolo in 1968, the Lafayette Square Mall just two miles north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway enjoyed its own fast-paced traffic for decades. By 2019, however, three anchors had shut their doors (Burlington, Sears, and L.S. Ayres) and traffic slowed to a crawl. But last year the million-sq.-ft. property was acquired by Sojos Capital, which announced a $200 million plan to transform Lafayette Square and its surrounding areas into a mixed-use development called Window to the World.
How to get a free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with something most people can’t resist: free cake! On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each person will receive an individually […]
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.58 per gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
WLFI.com
Local Kentucky flood drive now open to monetary donations
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Kentucky flood relief drive organized by a Frankfort resident is now accepting monetary donations. Tiffany Fuel tells News 18 her cause needs funding in order to pay for gas to get certain items to the affected areas by semi trucks. She is accepting donations...
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
While the 28 dogs taken in Friday are not currently available for adoption, the shelter has many other dogs who are and is asking the community's help.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
WLFI.com
Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater. Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
The Jim Irsay Collection: $100 Million Traveling Museum Worth the (Free) Price of Admission
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been steadily assembling one of the most interesting privately… The post The Jim Irsay Collection: $100 Million Traveling Museum Worth the (Free) Price of Admission appeared first on Outsider.
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
