Tom Brady and Bill Belichick // Carmelo Anthony to the Celtics? // Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense – 8/31 (Hour 3)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Patriots sign former Dolphins receiver before week 1 matchup
During the week of roster finalization in the NFL, it’s always safe to assume what the initial 53-man team is will change frequently in the days following. The Patriots announced their roster on Tuesday evening and would follow that up the next day with those they retained for the practice squad. Nearly all those brought back were cut the day before, but that changed on Thursday when the team announced a new receiver was coming to Foxboro.
Malcolm Brogdon Reached Out to Jaylen Brown Amid Rumors of Celtics Trading for Kevin Durant
At his introductory press conference, Malcolm Brogdon discussed witnessing the evolution of Jaylen Brown, a fellow Atlanta native, as a player. Brogdon said he got to know him much better as a person and what he stands for when Brown called to involve him in the activist efforts he was organizing ...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA
In a recent interview with Complex Sports, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith was asked if he had been blackballed by the NBA (his answer was yes). Smith most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).
NBA・
ESPN
Boston Celtics' Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL; source says forward eyeing late-season return
Boston forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while playing for the Italian national team, the Celtics announced Friday, an injury that could cause him to miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season. Gallinari previously tore the same ACL in April 2013 and missed the entire 2013-14...
NBC Sports
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard
Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
Three reasons to be excited about the Patriots in 2022
The New England Patriots may have a tough time in 2022, but there are still a few reasons to be excited about the team this year and in the future. Even though I’ve had a mostly negative opinion of the Patriots’ offseason this year, I still think there are reasons to be excited about the team.
NFL・
Huge News Announced About Jayson Tatum
On Friday, Sole Retriever reported that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum will get a signature Air Jordan shoe.
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to John Wall
Stephen A. Smith says he owes LA Clippers guard John Wall an apology
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks looking to make sure they secure star like SGA after Donovan Mitchell debacle
After losing out on Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks may make a run at “the next disgruntled player.”. The New York Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell ever since the Utah Jazz made him available to trade. They were even reported to be the favorites to land him. That never happened, as Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 1 in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps.
Comments / 0