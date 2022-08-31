Tom Brady and Bill Belichick // Carmelo Anthony to the Celtics? // Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense – 8/31 (Hour 3)

During the week of roster finalization in the NFL, it’s always safe to assume what the initial 53-man team is will change frequently in the days following. The Patriots announced their roster on Tuesday evening and would follow that up the next day with those they retained for the practice squad. Nearly all those brought back were cut the day before, but that changed on Thursday when the team announced a new receiver was coming to Foxboro.

