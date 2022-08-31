Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have meant a range of headaches for people across metro Detroit. In an increasingly electrified economy, ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) adds new challenges to the mix. Multiple EV owners were at the Novi Town Center Wednesday using the chargers because the...
DTE customers frustrated over lack of communication and five days without power
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE says they expect 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday. However, that’s cold comfort for those like Mark Lupa who have been in the dark since Monday. Lupa Lives at Park Place Condominiums in...
Doorbell video captures teens jumping into action to save residents in Livonia fire
LIVONIA, Mich. — Doorbell video above courtesy Jeremy Hanlon. Livonia officials are applauding the heroic actions of three teens who helped save two people during a house fire on Monday. According to the Livonia mayor’s office, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson, who all attend Churchill High School,...
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit comes to an end, police say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A standoff between Detroit police and a barricaded gunman has come to an end, police say. The incident happened near Ivanhoe and Colfax in Detroit at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. According to the police, the situation may have started as an argument that escalated...
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver: 'I'm scared every time I go over it'
(WXYZ) — The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge. Weclowski and her neighbors want to know when this bridge will be fixed. The...
Police: Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify. According to police, the shooting spree started around 4:45 a.m. near 7 Mile and Wyoming. That's where they believe a 28-year-old man was fatally shot by the suspect.
Shortage of 911 dispatchers impacts metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A troubling shortage of 911 dispatchers has local police agencies taking extra steps to recruit more hires. It’s part of a trend taking place all over the country. Police say a national 911 dispatcher shortage is leading to many agencies here in metro...
Detroit Weather: Hot and humid start to the weekend
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny. Hot day with a high of 89°. Chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm after 5pm. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and temps in the upper 60s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph. Sunday: More showers and storms...
Family that helped friend escape domestic violence loses everything in firebombing
DETROIT (WXYZ() — Six people had only seconds to get out after being firebombed at 2 am inside a home on Appoline on Detroit’s west side. A 3-year-old boy was burned on his arms, hands, and ears. All are lucky to be alive. Amari’s mother is Deonna Wells...
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl. At this time, DPD is not releasing her name. Thursday evening, Detroit police told 7 Action News that the victim's family may...
Crews preparing Huntington Place for North American International Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Final preparations for the North American International Auto Show are underway at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit. Load-in for the event began on Monday. Crews are busy setting up the exhibits ahead of the show, which takes place from September 14 through the 25. This year...
Novi boil water advisory has been lifted
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — After nearly three days under a boil water advisory after Monday’s storms and power outages, the city of Novi announced Thursday that the advisory has been lifted after conducting water quality testing. Boil water advisories for Commerce Township and Walled Lake were lifted Wednesday.
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages other women to join
(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance. Patricia Henderson is a woman that is about her business. She works, sometimes...
Tribar given conditional approval to resume discharge to Wixom wastewater plant
(WXYZ) — The City of Wixom has given Tribar Technologies conditional approval to resume wastewater discharge to the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a statement from the city. Tribar was issued a cease and desist after a chemical spill in August. Hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical, was reportedly...
Local woman sues Wendy's, lettuce supplier over alleged E.coli outbreak
(WXYZ) — A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak. Ebone Colbert said she ate at a Wendy's in Farmington in late July. It's a place she said she and her son dine at regularly, but she said she got sick days later and wound up in the hospital for 12 days.
University of Michigan linked Prison Creative Arts project helps turn lives around
(WXYZ) — “It was one of the worst times of my life,” said Steven Campbell. The last time Campbell was on the news he was facing 30 years in prison. This time the story i a little different. “I’m making an impact in a good way,” Campbell....
Oakland County Board of Commissioners approve gun buyback program
(WXYZ) — As the state tries to combat the rise in gun violence, Oakland County joins the list of areas implementing a gun buyback program. The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved funding for the program with a 14 to 4 vote Thursday night. This means going forward, police...
Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day. It isn’t just a traditional fair featuring agriculture, animals, food, rides and entertainment. It is a way to give back. If you bring three non-perishable...
Detroit Jazz Festival: Local teen likely youngest singer ever selected to perform at the event
(WXYZ) — She has a voice that will stop you in your musical tracks. Anissa Lea is a local 17-year-old who has an extraordinary love and appreciation for jazz music. "Ever since I was five, I really introduced myself to all different genres of music. But I came across jazz music and ended up falling in love with the greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Dinah Washington," said Anissa.
