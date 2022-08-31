ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have meant a range of headaches for people across metro Detroit. In an increasingly electrified economy, ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) adds new challenges to the mix. Multiple EV owners were at the Novi Town Center Wednesday using the chargers because the...
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit comes to an end, police say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A standoff between Detroit police and a barricaded gunman has come to an end, police say. The incident happened near Ivanhoe and Colfax in Detroit at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. According to the police, the situation may have started as an argument that escalated...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Shortage of 911 dispatchers impacts metro Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A troubling shortage of 911 dispatchers has local police agencies taking extra steps to recruit more hires. It’s part of a trend taking place all over the country. Police say a national 911 dispatcher shortage is leading to many agencies here in metro...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Hot and humid start to the weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny. Hot day with a high of 89°. Chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm after 5pm. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and temps in the upper 60s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph. Sunday: More showers and storms...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl. At this time, DPD is not releasing her name. Thursday evening, Detroit police told 7 Action News that the victim's family may...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Crews preparing Huntington Place for North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Final preparations for the North American International Auto Show are underway at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit. Load-in for the event began on Monday. Crews are busy setting up the exhibits ahead of the show, which takes place from September 14 through the 25. This year...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Novi boil water advisory has been lifted

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — After nearly three days under a boil water advisory after Monday’s storms and power outages, the city of Novi announced Thursday that the advisory has been lifted after conducting water quality testing. Boil water advisories for Commerce Township and Walled Lake were lifted Wednesday.
NOVI, MI
Public Safety
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Tribar given conditional approval to resume discharge to Wixom wastewater plant

(WXYZ) — The City of Wixom has given Tribar Technologies conditional approval to resume wastewater discharge to the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a statement from the city. Tribar was issued a cease and desist after a chemical spill in August. Hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical, was reportedly...
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local woman sues Wendy's, lettuce supplier over alleged E.coli outbreak

(WXYZ) — A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak. Ebone Colbert said she ate at a Wendy's in Farmington in late July. It's a place she said she and her son dine at regularly, but she said she got sick days later and wound up in the hospital for 12 days.
FARMINGTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day. It isn’t just a traditional fair featuring agriculture, animals, food, rides and entertainment. It is a way to give back. If you bring three non-perishable...
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Jazz Festival: Local teen likely youngest singer ever selected to perform at the event

(WXYZ) — She has a voice that will stop you in your musical tracks. Anissa Lea is a local 17-year-old who has an extraordinary love and appreciation for jazz music. "Ever since I was five, I really introduced myself to all different genres of music. But I came across jazz music and ended up falling in love with the greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Dinah Washington," said Anissa.
DETROIT, MI

