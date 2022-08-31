Read full article on original website
BBC
Actor and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82
Actor Duggie Brown, who appeared in Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine, has died at the age of 82. Mr Brown, who was born in Rotherham, first found fame in Ken Loach's 1969 film Kes, based on Barry Hines' novel. His manager Lee Morgan said Mr Brown died...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
'It was very distressing': Call The Midwife 'suffers a real life health scare as baby is rushed to hospital after falling seriously ill' on set of period hospital drama
BBC drama Call The Midwife suffered a real life health scare when a baby reportedly fell seriously ill on set. According to The Sun, panicked onlookers quickly dialled 999 and three ambulances arrived to the set to help. The baby was said to have been rushed straight to hospital with...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
Rose Ayling-Ellis: ‘I’m done with being token deaf character on TV’
Strictly winner tells Edinburgh TV festival she had to break through ‘countless barriers’ to succeed
Eater
Four Miffed Residents Could Close One of London’s Greatest Neighbourhood Pubs
A pub with deep roots in Islington is under threat of possible closure, because of the views of four local residents. The Compton Arms, which is variously an N1 local; an Arsenal fan’s matchday haven; and a destination for exciting culinary residencies, is having its license reviewed by Islington Council. If the review significantly alters the pub’s ability to operate, then “this famous, historic Pub will no longer be financially viable for us, or any other responsible Operator,” according to landlord Nick Stephens.
digitalspy.com
Bill Turnbull's Strictly dance partner Karen Hardy shares emotional tribute to BBC Breakfast host
Strictly Come Dancing ex-pro Karen Hardy has paid tribute to the late Bill Turnbull, who she partnered up with back in 2005. Following a long fight against cancer, the BBC Breakfast presenter sadly passed away this week, and in response to the news, Hardy joined that very show to share an insight to their relationship.
BBC
Bill Turnbull: Former BBC Breakfast presenter dies aged 66
Broadcaster Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66, his representatives have confirmed. Turnbull hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years, in both London and later Salford, and also fronted Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank. His family said: "Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable...
Louise Minchin remembers Bill Turnbull: ‘He always was kind with his time’
Louise Minchin has praised Bill Turnbull for being “kind with his time” as she revealed he was one of the first people she consulted when she decided to leave BBC Breakfast.She was among the names appearing on the programme on Friday morning to pay tribute to the show’s former presenter, who died aged 66 on August 31 after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”.Minchin, who first appeared on the broadcaster’s flagship morning news show in 200l, said farewell to BBC Breakfast in September 2021, while Turnbull signed off from the sofa in 2016 after 15 years.'He took that...
Reading and Leeds: Footage appears to show tents on fire at festival
Footage shared on social media appears to show tents burning at Reading and Leeds Festival over the weekend.One video, shot at Leeds Festival in Bramham Park, shows a number of fires raging as a person in the background asks “where’s security?”Revellers also described scenes at some of the campsites as “a literal war zone”, with many trying to leave the festival early amid the worrying scenes.Numerous tents were also torched as disorder broke out on the final day of Reading Festival, according to ITV News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Leeds Festival: Police investigate teenager’s death ahead of closing showSydney Sweeney dances at mother’s cowboy-themed birthday partyLine of Duty star Adrian Dunbar sings in new ITV drama Ridley
BBC
Bournemouth Air Festival: Thousands to attend four day event
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to a seaside town for its annual air festival. Bournemouth Air Festival will get under way later and can be best viewed on the beach either side of Bournemouth Pier or on the clifftops. The Red Arrows will display on all...
BBC
New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham
Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK. Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra. It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11...
BBC
ITV South Bank tower demolition called in by ministers
The future of a skyscraper planned for London's South Bank will be decided by a public inquiry the, government has ruled. The plans to replace ITV's former studios with a 25-storey leisure and office complex were previously approved by Lambeth Council and London's mayor. The developers said the scheme would...
Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor
Avanti West Coast has been warned it is in “last chance saloon”, after the managing director stepped down on Friday amid a row over a reduced schedule and a jobs dispute with workers.Phil Whittingham will leave his role from September 15 to “pursue other executive leadership opportunities”.The company is currently operating a significantly reduced service, with only one train an hour running between London and Manchester.Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was highly critical of what he called “serious management failure” after the firm did not produce plans on how to restore its timetable.Mr Burnham told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
Mo Gilligan 'secretly splits from Hollyoaks star girlfriend Sophie Wise after four years as he attempts to crack America'
Mo Gilligan has reportedly secretly split from his girlfriend Sophie Wise as he attempts to crack America. The comedian, 34, had been dating the former Hollyoaks actress for four years, with the couple having set up home together at the start of the year. But with Mo travelling between the...
Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business
As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
Sam Fender announces Newcastle stadium show at St James’ Park – how to get tickets
Sam Fender has announced a headline show at St James’ Park in Newcastle, taking place next summer on 9 June. The North Shields singer-songwriter is the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000-capacity stadium, with Fender calling the gig a “childhood dream come true”.“Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle,” he said in a statement.“It's a childhood dream come true, and we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done...
NME
Self Esteem adds more dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour
Self Esteem has added six more shows to her 2023 UK and Ireland tour. The singer-songwriter’s ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour, which is in support of her Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (2021), marks her biggest headline gigs yet. Self Esteem (real name...
