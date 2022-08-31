Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Famous people with bipolar disorder
Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Psych Centra
Thought Disorder in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia and thought disorder are different mental health conditions, but they share some overlap. Formal thought disorders (FTDs) are a form of disordered thinking that can make it challenging to communicate effectively. Doctors diagnose FTD when symptoms cause a significant negative impact on your everyday interactions and the ability to communicate.
verywellmind.com
How to Find a Therapist for Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder characterized by a cyclical pattern of extraordinary highs and lows. Many people, if not everyone, can experience some varied level of highs and lows in their mood from time to time. Experiencing this does not mean that you have bipolar disorder. For bipolar disorder to be clinically diagnosed, a specific list of criteria need to be met as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, 5th edition, Text Revisions, (DSM-V-TR).
verywellmind.com
What Does the Term ‘High-Functioning’ Bipolar Disorder Mean?
The term ‘high-functioning’ comes with some problematic implications. For most people diagnosed with bipolar disorder, their symptoms are severe. Even if someone is able to go about their daily tasks with little support, labeling someone as "high-functioning" could imply that their symptoms are less severe when, in reality, they could be working to hide their symptoms (which are often debilitating). This term also stigmatizes people who require more support to manage their symptoms. So, a more appropriate term would be high-/low-support needs.
How To Know If You Are In An Abusive Relationship: Types And Signs To Lookout For
In this article, we will be looking at how to know if you are in an abusive relationship and what signs to identify if your relationship is unhealthy. Intimate relationships that are abusive employ a variety of tactics by one partner, the abuser, to exercise power and control over the other, the victim. Contrary to popular belief, not all abusers are male, as is widely believed. So both male and female spouse abusers are discussed in this article.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about medications for social anxiety
Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
pharmacytimes.com
Olanzapine, Samidorphan Prove Effective in Treating Bipolar 1 Disorder, Schizophrenia
Study results show that the risk of gaining 10% or more of body weight from the baseline fell 50% when patients were on the combination. Olanzapine and samidorphan proved effective in treating bipolar 1 disorder (BD-1) and schizophrenia while mitigating weight gain that is associated with just taking olanzapine, according to the results of a review published in Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment.
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Is There A Link Between Antipsychotic Drugs And Kidney Health?
While they are useful for many people, antipsychotics can come with a wealth of adverse effects, and it turns out kidney injury may be one of them.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
archyworldys.com
What Is Aphtha, Why Does It Happen And How Does It Go? What Is Good For Aphthous Treatment?
What is aphtha, why does it happen and how does it pass?. Aphthae is the name given to ulcers that appear on the inside of the lips and cheeks, on the tongue, on the palate or on the gums. It usually has yellow or red margins. However, this condition is not contagious. It is known that it is also defined as mouth sore. It is observed that it can occur for many different reasons. Among these, there are reasons such as vitamin mineral deficiency, stress, impact. At the same time, it causes the person to be uncomfortable while eating because it occurs in sensitive points in the mouth. by many how to heal canker sore The question is among the curious ones. In general, it is observed that it heals spontaneously in an average of 7-8 days. However, in cases where it does not go away and in cases where the pain is excessive, it is absolutely necessary to pay attention.
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
MedicalXpress
Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern
With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs of Mistrust/Abuse Schema
People with the mistrust/abuse schema have learned rules from what they experienced as a cruel, mean, abusive world. With the mistrust/abuse schema, your brain considers relationships to be a potential threat, so it keeps the stress response turned on. The key to recovery is training your brain to understand that...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
