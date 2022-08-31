What is aphtha, why does it happen and how does it pass?. Aphthae is the name given to ulcers that appear on the inside of the lips and cheeks, on the tongue, on the palate or on the gums. It usually has yellow or red margins. However, this condition is not contagious. It is known that it is also defined as mouth sore. It is observed that it can occur for many different reasons. Among these, there are reasons such as vitamin mineral deficiency, stress, impact. At the same time, it causes the person to be uncomfortable while eating because it occurs in sensitive points in the mouth. by many how to heal canker sore The question is among the curious ones. In general, it is observed that it heals spontaneously in an average of 7-8 days. However, in cases where it does not go away and in cases where the pain is excessive, it is absolutely necessary to pay attention.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO