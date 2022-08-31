Read full article on original website
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
KIMT
Rochester man charged with federal gun crime
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Murder Charge Filed Against Austin Woman For Fatal Drug Overdose
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the drug overdose death of a 22-year-old Austin woman. A criminal complaint filed today in Mower County Court also charges 43-year-old Tashica Thomas with second-degree manslaughter and a count of second-degree drug sales related to the fatal overdose and three other felony drug charges stemming from a search warrant executed at her residence on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Rochester Man’s 10-Year Sentence for Domestic Violence Upheld
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for domestic violence. 32-year-old Karlwin Richards attempted to argue that his constitutional right against self-incrimination was violated during his trial and that the judge failed to maintain impartiality when she ordered an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines in the case. Richards decided to testify in his own defense in an effort to bolster his claims that he was acting in self-defense when he was involved in a domestic altercation in January 2020. The judge presiding in the trial denied a defense motion that called for limiting the prosecution's cross-examination to that single incident.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Rochester Police Catch Burglary in Progress, Pursue Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that started with an in-progress burglary at a Rochester construction site. A Rochester police spokesperson said officers received an alarm call from an apartment complex construction site in the 4600 block of Pineview Pl. Northwest just before 2 a.m. Saturday. A responding officer reported seeing two men loading boxes into the back of the van. The van then took off from the site before the responding officer’s backup arrived.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
medcitybeat.com
Hazy times: Local businesses, lawmakers discuss the highs and lows of a new state law legalizing THC
On Friday, July 1, Alex Thompson, owner of The Melting Clock Smokeshop, 3020 N Broadway Ave, faced a swarm of customers. A new Minnesota state law allowing for the production, distribution, and sale (to persons over 21) of edibles containing 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC had just gone into effect.
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
