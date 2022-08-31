ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Tourism board holds annual meeting

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting was held August 25. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. “Capital...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Heart of Columbia Chorus performs

On August 25th, the Heart of Columbia Chorus performed at the Craft and Draft taproom in the Irmo Village Shopping Center on St. Andrews Road. They sang a variety of a’capella songs and several member quartets also participated in the musical activities. Matt Mansfield, General Manager of the taproom...
COLUMBIA, SC
Coach Shane Beamer, others plant national championship tree

University officials, other VIPs plant tree recognizing USC’s eight four-sport national championships. University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer joined Dr. Tom Mullikin, S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Few, and University officials in the planting of an oak tree celebrating the University of South Carolina’s championship athletics programs: The tree planting was held at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor (football) Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 30.
COLUMBIA, SC

