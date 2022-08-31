Read full article on original website
thelakemurraynews.net
Tourism board holds annual meeting
The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting was held August 25. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. “Capital...
thelakemurraynews.net
Heart of Columbia Chorus performs
On August 25th, the Heart of Columbia Chorus performed at the Craft and Draft taproom in the Irmo Village Shopping Center on St. Andrews Road. They sang a variety of a’capella songs and several member quartets also participated in the musical activities. Matt Mansfield, General Manager of the taproom...
thelakemurraynews.net
Coach Shane Beamer, others plant national championship tree
University officials, other VIPs plant tree recognizing USC’s eight four-sport national championships. University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer joined Dr. Tom Mullikin, S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Few, and University officials in the planting of an oak tree celebrating the University of South Carolina’s championship athletics programs: The tree planting was held at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor (football) Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 30.
