Low reading scores could mean a repeat of third-grade for thousands of Michigan students
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 5,000 Michigan students are at risk of repeating the third grade because they cannot read at grade level. A new report from Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative say 5.8% of third graders who took the English language arts portion of the M-STEP test scored low enough to be retained.
Limited traffic and orange barrels greet Labor Day travelers in Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – The Labor Day weekend is often known as the unofficial end to the summer season with Friday being many people’s travel day to head to their holiday spots for a long weekend. Driving through Michigan will be a bit easier compared to other weekends with...
AAA offers free tows to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
HS Football - Lake Fenton at Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek runs over Lake Fenton to improve to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2018. The Dragons won 36-14.
Elderly woman in Mt. Morris Township says roofer ripped her off
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly woman is upset after she said she paid a roofer to make repairs and he disappeared with her money and the job incomplete. Carolyn Mayo needed repairs done to her roof so she thought it was a blessing when a neighbor suggested a contractor who knocked on her door.
