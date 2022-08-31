FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 5,000 Michigan students are at risk of repeating the third grade because they cannot read at grade level. A new report from Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative say 5.8% of third graders who took the English language arts portion of the M-STEP test scored low enough to be retained.

