abc12.com

4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
Elderly woman in Mt. Morris Township says roofer ripped her off

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly woman is upset after she said she paid a roofer to make repairs and he disappeared with her money and the job incomplete. Carolyn Mayo needed repairs done to her roof so she thought it was a blessing when a neighbor suggested a contractor who knocked on her door.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI

