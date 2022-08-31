Read full article on original website
Amy S
2d ago
According to the government she isn't lying about the baby is a living person...hence the government's reasoning to reverse Rowe vs Wade. The government, including the police department, can't pick and choose when it comes to facts stated by the government. 🤷🏽♀️
Reply(7)
16
God and Country
2d ago
police road blocks like that our a Constitutional violation of freedom to travel freely to and fro without being temporary held at bay by nazi Castafo
Reply(1)
12
Wendy Giguere
2d ago
she should leave earlier. being pregnant isn't an excuse. not entitled. I never felt like that was a lane for me to drive in and I had 3 children. Hopefully you'll learn 😌 or not!
Reply(7)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Calling for VolunteersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 52