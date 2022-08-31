ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Amy S
2d ago

According to the government she isn't lying about the baby is a living person...hence the government's reasoning to reverse Rowe vs Wade. The government, including the police department, can't pick and choose when it comes to facts stated by the government. 🤷🏽‍♀️

God and Country
2d ago

police road blocks like that our a Constitutional violation of freedom to travel freely to and fro without being temporary held at bay by nazi Castafo

Wendy Giguere
2d ago

she should leave earlier. being pregnant isn't an excuse. not entitled. I never felt like that was a lane for me to drive in and I had 3 children. Hopefully you'll learn 😌 or not!

Daily Mail

'My second passenger has arrived!' Mother who tried to get out of $275 ticket for driving in HOV lane by claiming her unborn child counted as a passenger after Roe v Wade was overturned gives birth to baby girl

The woman who tried to dodge a $275 HOV lane ticket by claiming her unborn child counted as a passenger has given birth to a baby girl. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, Texas posted the happy news on her Instagram account on Sunday. 'My second passenger has arrived!' she wrote...
