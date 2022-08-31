ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejjtt_0hdAltAn00

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot required at least three votes of the four-member board. The Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, which gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot, is expected to appeal to the Democratic-leaning Michigan Supreme Court in the coming days and expressed confidence it would prevail.

The board's administrative and clerical work on elections was once carried out in obscurity, but it drew national attention in 2020 when Donald Trump pressured Republican members not to certify Joe Biden's electoral win in the state. Its partisan split was evident on another issue Wednesday, when it deadlocked 2-2 on a measure to expand voting, with Democrats for it and Republicans against.

Abortion rights have become a powerful motivator for voters since Roe was overturned. In conservative Kansas, voters overwhelmingly defeated a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright, and the issue has swayed votes in special elections for Congress, including in a battleground district in upstate New York. Nationally, Democrats have seen an increase in fundraising since the Supreme Court decision.

The proposed constitutional amendment aims to negate a 91-year-old state law that would ban abortion in all instances except to save the life of the mother. The meeting drew hundreds of people, who packed the hearing room and overflow rooms for a chance to comment. Abortion opponents also protested outside.

Michigan's 1931 law — which abortion opponents had hoped would be triggered by a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade in June — remains blocked after months of court battles. A state judge ruled Aug. 19 that Republican county prosecutors couldn't enforce the ban, saying it was "in the public's best interest to let the people of the great state of Michigan decide this matter at the ballot box."

Darci McConnell, a spokeswoman for Reproductive Freedom for All, the group backing the measure, said she remains confident.

"We had more than 730,000 people who read, signed and understood what they signed. The board was supposed to do one thing today and affirm that we had the signatures, their own bureau said we did. So we're still optimistic that we'll be on the ballot in November," McConnell said.

Supporters of the other initiative, to expand voting including adding ballot drop boxes, also are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court. Groups have seven business days to appeal and the ballot must be finalized by Sept. 9.

Having abortion rights on the ballot in November would almost certainly be a boon for Democrats in Michigan, a swing state where voters will also be deciding whether Democrats keep control of statewide offices, including governor and secretary of state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats have put abortion rights front and center in their campaigns, and after Republicans chose businesswoman Tudor Dixon as the GOP nominee for governor, Democrats released an ad blasting her strong opposition to abortion, including in cases of rape and incest.

Abortion opponents protested noisily outside as the meeting got underway Wednesday. Their muffled yells could be heard inside the hearing room, and the Republican board chairman at one point asked security to tell them to stop banging on the windows.

During the public comment period, Dr. Jessica Frost, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Lansing, told the board “we must restore the reproductive protections lost when Roe was overturned.”

Opponents said the ballot language was confusing. Several called abortion immoral and warned board members against approval.

“I can’t imagine a more important decision that you have to ever make in your life, because I know that you and I will kneel before Christ someday and answer for the decision you make today,” Billy Putman said.

The Bureau of Elections verified last Thursday that the abortion ballot initiative petition contained enough valid signatures for the amendment to qualify for the ballot and recommended that the state Board of Canvassers approve the measure.

On Wednesday, Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democratic canvasser, said the board had “no authority to reject this petition due to challenges to the content of the petition.” But Tony Daunt, a Republican canvasser, said errors in some petition language were “egregious.”

The Michigan Board of Canvassers, comprising two Republicans and two Democrats, has become increasingly partisan in recent years.

Trump's pressure in 2020 led one member, who has since resigned, to abstain from certifying Biden's win. The other GOP board member, who voted to certify, wasn't nominated again by the state GOP party and was replaced by Daunt, the board chairman.

Earlier this year, two leading candidates for the GOP nomination for governor were dropped from the primary ballot after the board deadlocked along partisan lines on whether too many fraudulent signatures on their nomination papers made them ineligible. A tie vote meant the candidates lost.

___

Burnett contributed from Chicago.

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Who gets to tell the story of a historic civil rights site?

A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern

BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. According to The Associated Press, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April about a year after he resigned from his House of Representatives seat following an ethics committee recommendation that he be banned from the statehouse.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: St. James Smokehouse recalling smoked salmon over listeria concerns

A smoked salmon product sold across 10 states by a Florida company is being recalled after a sample tested positive for listeria. According to Friday a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, St. James Smokehouse of Miami issued a voluntary recall of its 4-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot...
WEED, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Special Elections#Abortion Issues#Michigan Supreme Court#Election State#Legislature#Election Fraud#Democrats#Democratic#Republicans
KIRO 7 Seattle

Back-to-school traffic: Top 5 Snohomish County schools with the most congestion

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Students across Western Washington went back to school this week. We’ve been showing you the top traffic backup zones to look out for. Morning and afternoon traffic is fairly heavy around almost all schools, but in Snohomish County, there are busy roads like the Mukilteo Speedway, which is used by commuters to get to major employers in the area.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials: Florida man arrested after 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Thursday morning, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday just after 8 a.m. that a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself and learned that Aston Simmons, 28, drove the child to a hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy