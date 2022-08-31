A U.S.-based shippers association has become the latest to file a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission alleging a denial of service by a carrier during the surge in container shipping over the past two years. U Shippers Group filed the complaint against Maersk alleging violations of the Shipping Act that have cost the company in excess of $180 million and continuing to accrue in lost fees and higher shipping costs. While this is the first complaint by a shipping association, similar accusations of carriers failing to honor long-term freight contracts are growing at the FMC mostly from smaller shippers against lines including MSC, HMM, Yang Ming, and others.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO