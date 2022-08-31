ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
maritime-executive.com

Alma Clean Power Makes Zero Emission Deep Sea Shipping a Reality

Deep sea shipping accounts for close to 90 percent of the global fleet and thus has a significant impact on global warming. Until now, a real zero emission solution for this segment has not been available; batteries don’t last long enough with a size that can fit onboard a ship. PEM (Proton-exchange membrane) fuel cells can achieve zero emissions limited to hydrogen, but this is not easily available along the coastlines. It is also difficult to store hydrogen in the quantities needed for long voyages.
maritime-executive.com

Daewoo Shipbuilding to Build South Korea's First Hydrogen-Powered Tug

As part of South Korea’s efforts to build its position with high-value ships and the next generation of eco-friendly vessels, the government is supporting new initiatives for the development of new technologies. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has selected Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to lead a new effort to build and demonstrate the country’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat by 2026.
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
TheStreet

Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up

After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
digg.com

Car Companies Are Making A Deadly Mistake With Electric Vehicles

It’s not too late for America to do something about it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
maritime-executive.com

Association Alleges to FMC Maersk Cost it $180M in Denial of Service

A U.S.-based shippers association has become the latest to file a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission alleging a denial of service by a carrier during the surge in container shipping over the past two years. U Shippers Group filed the complaint against Maersk alleging violations of the Shipping Act that have cost the company in excess of $180 million and continuing to accrue in lost fees and higher shipping costs. While this is the first complaint by a shipping association, similar accusations of carriers failing to honor long-term freight contracts are growing at the FMC mostly from smaller shippers against lines including MSC, HMM, Yang Ming, and others.
maritime-executive.com

G7 Plans to Restrict Shipping of Russian Oil Using a Price Cap

The G7 nations have reached a landmark decision to attempt to put a price cap on seagoing shipments of Russian oil, hoping to restrict the amount of money flowing to Moscow without an outright ban on its crude. While an outright embargo could be effective in reducing Russia's oil income, it would also have substantial impact on the rest of the global economy, and the price cap is intended as a compromise solution.
maritime-executive.com

Port Economics: Prof. Michael Dooms on Sustainable Port Development

In the past two years, the shipping and ports sector has seen a drastic transformation. Historically, container shipping has been a loss-making venture as overcapacity plagued the industry. For instance, in the decade preceding the pandemic, the operating profit margin for container shipping was -0.2 percent. This has now jumped to 57.4 percent as of Q1 2022, according to Alphaliner.
