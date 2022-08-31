ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect

Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
ROCKWALL, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Stolen truck, drugs discovered during traffic stop

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a stolen truck, drugs and an arrest. A Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable deputy was patrolling the 27000 block of Highway 6 in Brazos County at approximately 11 am Wednesday. The deputy saw a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck traveling northbound. The truck had a fraudulent Texas Paper tag as a license plate on the rear bumper.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized

SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
SACHSE, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
