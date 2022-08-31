ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Man Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping

An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
Suspects identified in Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Jessica Jean Jarvis, 23, and Eliseo Suarez, 23, have been identified as the individuals who were arrested in connection with a police chase and shooting on Aug. 30.Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at 10:48 a.m. flock cameras alerted the department about a stolen vehicle near the Central Patrol station in downtown Fort Worth.  Jarvis was driving the stolen vehicle and Suarez was the passenger. When officers tried to pull the car over, the suspects in the car rushed off. That's when police said the chase started. The chase ended on the I-820 eastbound service road and Denton Highway in Haltom City, where the suspect's stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Jarvis and Suarez tried to run away, but were arrested shortly after. Jarvis was arrested for unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and an out of town warrant. Suarez was arrested for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, evading arrest and three prior felony warrants. 
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Dallas police looking for critical missing man who they say may be confused

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a critical missing person. James Ervin Coleman was last seen on Sept. 1 at about 8 p.m. at 1128 Glen Park Drive in Dallas. He was driving a 2002 black Nissan Altima with license plate No. DFV007. Coleman may be confused and in need of assistance. Police describe Coleman is an 80-year-old Black male, is 5'9, 196 lbs., has black/balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white under shirt with a black shirt on top, black rain jacket, black pants and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 159381-2022.
