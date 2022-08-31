Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Back Home To Host NIU On Sunday
Eastern Illinois (2-0-3) vs. Northern Illinois (1-0-2) Sunday, September 4. 12 pm at Charleston, Ill. (Lakeside Field) ... new start time due to weather. ON-TAP: Eastern Illinois picked up its first road win since October of 2018 as the Panthers beat Illinois State 3-1 on Thursday night. EIU improved to 2-0-3 on the season as they remained the lone unbeaten team in the OVC this season. The Panthers did surrender their first goal of the season with Illinois State scoring in the 74th minute. Daniela Bermeo has allowed only one goal this season and ranks 12th in the NCAA in goals against average. Northern Illinois enters at 1-0-2 on the season. NIU beat former OVC member Eastern Kentucky and has a pair of draws against two of the OVC's three new schools in Lindenwood and Southern Indiana.
Men's Soccer Plays At Purdue Fort Wayne
Eastern Illinois (0-2-1) at Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1-1) Sept. 4 at 2 PM. Fort Wayne, Ind. (Hefner Soccer Complex) Eastern Illinois men's soccer looks to get back on track as they play their second straight road game in the Hoosier state. The Panthers take on the Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, September 4. The Panthers hold an overall record of 0-2-1 following Friday night's 5-1 loss at IUPUI, while the Mastodons come into Sunday's match with a record of 1-1-1 following their 2-1 home win over Western Illinois on Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 2 PM CT.
Men 2nd, Women 3rd In Cross Country Season Opener
CHARLESTON, Ill. – Eastern Illinois men's and women's cross country opened the 2022 season on Friday afternoon with the Panthers hosting the Walt Crawford Open at the Tom Woodall Panther Trail. The EIU men placed second while the EIU women were third among a field that included runners from...
EIU Loses Final Match In Chicago Vs. Pacific 3-0
CHICAGO, Ill. - Eastern Illinois (2-4, 0-0 OVC) lost their final match at the Windy City Invitational to Pacific University (3-3, 0-0 WCC) by a final score of 3-0. The Panthers were held to only 20 kills in the match while the Tigers hit 39 against the EIU defense. The final set scores were: 14-25, 17-25, 15-25. The Tigers defense was able to contain outside hittersGiovana Larregui Lopez and Ella Collins, limiting them to just six and four kills each. Collins led the team in hitting percentage with a .111 while the team hit for -.020. Pacific hit .253 against the Panther in the match.
EIU Comeback Falls Short, Lose 3-2 At Chicago State
CHICAGO, Ill. - Eastern Illinois (2-3, 0-0 OVC) volleyball's comeback falls short in their second match at the Windy City Tournament to Chicago State (2-3) by a final score of 3-2. Despite the loss, three Panthers posted 10+ kills in the match. Final scores were: 25-14, 20-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-17. The Panthers offense took a jump late in the match with a season high .206 hitting percentage.Giovana Larregui Lopez led a group of three players with at least 10 kills with 17 of her own. Elisavet Papageorgiou hit a season high 14 kills with a hitting percentage of .290.
Women's Soccer Collects 3-1 Win At Illinois State
NORMAL, Ill. – Eastern Illinois women's soccer picked up its second win of the season as the Panthers won 3-1 on Thursday night at Illinois State. EIU improved to 2-0-3 on the season while ISU fell to 0-5 on the season. EIU opened the match on the attack as...
Cross Country Hosts EIU Walt Crawford Open
Eastern Illinois cross country opens the 2022 season this Friday as the Panthers host the Walt Crawford Open at the Tom Woodall Panther Trail on EIU's campus. The women's 5K event begins at 3:45 pm followed by the men's 8K race at 4:30 pm. The field will include nine teams...
Panthers Lose Opening Match To UIC 3-0
CHICAGO, Ill. - Eastern Illinois (2-2, 0-0 OVC) volleyball lost their opening round matchup against UIC (3-1, 0-0 MVC) by a final score of 3-0. The Panthers were unable to stop the attacks of the Flames during the three set loss. The final scores were as follows: 23-15, 15-25, 19-25. UIC came out of the gates with a high-powered attack which was tough for the Panthers to slow down. The Flames were able to hit a season-high .420 against EIU and also had 54 kills compared to the Panthers 31.
Men's Soccer Set For Road Matchup At IUPUI
Eastern Illinois (0-1-1) at IUPUI (0-1-1) Sept. 2 at 6 PM. Indianapolis, Ind. (Michael A. Carroll Stadium) Eastern Illinois men's soccer hits the road again to take on the IUPUI Jaguars in Indianapolis, Ind. The Panthers are coming off of a 1-1 tie against Xavier that leaves them standing at 0-1-1 on the young season. IUPUI likewise enters Friday's matchup with a record of 0-1-1, as they are coming off of a 3-1 road loss to Evansville. Kickoff is set for 6 PM CT.
Men's Soccer Defeated 5-1 At IUPUI
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. -- Eastern Illinois men's soccer took a 5-1 road loss to the IUPUI Jaguars on Friday evening. With the loss, the Panthers drop to 0-2-1 on the season. The first half saw an early offensive explosion, as IUPUI scored their first goal just six minutes into the game. EIU quickly countered with Sam Eccles netting his second goal in three games this season off of an assist from Jude Spallinger to tie things up at 1-1, but the Jaguars would add two more goals in the period to take a 3-1 halftime lead. The Panthers made a valiant effort to mount a comeback in the second half, firing off seven shots and affording themselves four corner opportunities, but IUPUI would add two more goals in the period to secure the game.
