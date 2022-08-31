INDIANAPOLIS, IND. -- Eastern Illinois men's soccer took a 5-1 road loss to the IUPUI Jaguars on Friday evening. With the loss, the Panthers drop to 0-2-1 on the season. The first half saw an early offensive explosion, as IUPUI scored their first goal just six minutes into the game. EIU quickly countered with Sam Eccles netting his second goal in three games this season off of an assist from Jude Spallinger to tie things up at 1-1, but the Jaguars would add two more goals in the period to take a 3-1 halftime lead. The Panthers made a valiant effort to mount a comeback in the second half, firing off seven shots and affording themselves four corner opportunities, but IUPUI would add two more goals in the period to secure the game.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO