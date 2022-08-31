The case against Johnstown man Brian Giles, who was charged in May in the death of his wife Nancy, will head to trial. Giles appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday afternoon for the first time following his arrest in mid-May, when police charged him with homicide in the disappearance and death of his wife, following a three-and-a-half-year investigation.

