Somerset County, PA

WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Meth from California to Distribute in Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Rockton, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday.
ROCKTON, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Man Enters Guilty Plea

A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident

State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested

Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Giles Case goes to Trial

The case against Johnstown man Brian Giles, who was charged in May in the death of his wife Nancy, will head to trial. Giles appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday afternoon for the first time following his arrest in mid-May, when police charged him with homicide in the disappearance and death of his wife, following a three-and-a-half-year investigation.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cops: Altoona man broke into Dollar General, found across town

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise. Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage […]
ALTOONA, PA

