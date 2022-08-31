Read full article on original website
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
Man drops suit that accused two Pa. troopers of wrongfully seizing silver bullion coins, cash
WILLIAMSPORT-A New York man has withdrawn his federal lawsuit in which he accused two state troopers of wrongfully seizing $36,000 in cash, eight cases of silver bullion coins and two boxes of silver coins. A serious illness in the family would have made it difficult for Michael G. Schifter of...
Pennsylvania Man Charged After Creating Disturbance, Assaulting Cops
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – Police in Allegany County have arrested a man for creating a...
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Meth from California to Distribute in Pa.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Rockton, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday.
Police arrest 2 after seizing $22K in meth at New Kensington home
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine worth more than $22,000 and arrested two people when they carried out a search warrant Wednesday on a Seventh Street Extension home in New Kensington. Jason A. Wood, 51, and Tara Sue Gamble, 39, face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. They were arraigned Thursday, and...
abc23.com
Johnstown Man Enters Guilty Plea
A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
abc23.com
Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident
State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
local21news.com
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
local21news.com
PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.
abc23.com
Giles Case goes to Trial
The case against Johnstown man Brian Giles, who was charged in May in the death of his wife Nancy, will head to trial. Giles appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday afternoon for the first time following his arrest in mid-May, when police charged him with homicide in the disappearance and death of his wife, following a three-and-a-half-year investigation.
Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
Man high on hallucinogens led police on chase in stolen car, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man was denied bail after he led state cops on a high-speed chase in an SUV that officers reportedly witnessed him steal on Tuesday. On Aug. 30 around 6:45 p.m., 46-year-old Chad R. Beals was on 7th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough when police noticed he was acting under […]
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
Cops: Altoona man broke into Dollar General, found across town
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise. Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage […]
