Trib 10: Aliquippa tops season’s 1st power rankings

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield works with his team during a preseason practice.

With Zero results in the books, so to speak, which district teams are feeling enough power to earn a spot in the first Trib 10 of the 2022 season?

If you are familiar with the weekly power rankings, you know there are no rules and no boundaries in selecting the top 10 WPIAL football teams after any given week.

Teams can soar up the rankings after an outstanding week, or they can fall like a rock down and possible out of the elite list if they struggle and lose on any given Friday.

Some teams lose and it doesn’t affect them much. In fact, Central Catholic and Thomas Jefferson earn a spot in the power rankings despite losses in their openers, albeit against out-of-state powers.

Of the 10 teams below, there are two each from 6A, 5A and 3A, while Class 4A flexes its early season muscles with four teams, including the initial king of the hill, Aliquippa.

Here are the first Trib 10 power rankings for 2022 with overall record, ranking from the final 2021 poll and opponent in Week 1. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 0-0, (3), The Quips visit Armstrong on Friday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 1-0, (NR), The Gators host Woodland Hills on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 0-1, (9), The Vikings host Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln on Friday

4. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, (4), The Warriors host No. 8 McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Valley, 1-0, (2), The Warriors host No. 10 Avonworth on Friday on HSSN

6. Seneca Valley, 1-0, (NR), The Raiders host Peters Township on Friday

7. Belle Vernon, 0-0, (7), The Leopards host Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN

8. McKeesport, 1-0, (NR), The Tigers visit No. 4 Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

9. Thomas Jefferson, 0-1, (NR), The Jaguars visit Baldwin on Friday

10. Avonworth, 1-0, (NR), The Antelopes visit No. 5 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN