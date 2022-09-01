ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Trib 10: Aliquippa tops season’s 1st power rankings

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q01MP_0hdAfGXu00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield works with his team during a preseason practice.

With Zero results in the books, so to speak, which district teams are feeling enough power to earn a spot in the first Trib 10 of the 2022 season?

If you are familiar with the weekly power rankings, you know there are no rules and no boundaries in selecting the top 10 WPIAL football teams after any given week.

Teams can soar up the rankings after an outstanding week, or they can fall like a rock down and possible out of the elite list if they struggle and lose on any given Friday.

Some teams lose and it doesn’t affect them much. In fact, Central Catholic and Thomas Jefferson earn a spot in the power rankings despite losses in their openers, albeit against out-of-state powers.

Of the 10 teams below, there are two each from 6A, 5A and 3A, while Class 4A flexes its early season muscles with four teams, including the initial king of the hill, Aliquippa.

Here are the first Trib 10 power rankings for 2022 with overall record, ranking from the final 2021 poll and opponent in Week 1. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 0-0, (3), The Quips visit Armstrong on Friday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 1-0, (NR), The Gators host Woodland Hills on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 0-1, (9), The Vikings host Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln on Friday

4. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, (4), The Warriors host No. 8 McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Valley, 1-0, (2), The Warriors host No. 10 Avonworth on Friday on HSSN

6. Seneca Valley, 1-0, (NR), The Raiders host Peters Township on Friday

7. Belle Vernon, 0-0, (7), The Leopards host Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN

8. McKeesport, 1-0, (NR), The Tigers visit No. 4 Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

9. Thomas Jefferson, 0-1, (NR), The Jaguars visit Baldwin on Friday

10. Avonworth, 1-0, (NR), The Antelopes visit No. 5 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 1

Steel Valley senior quarterback Cruce Brookins believes in his abilities on the football field. He also has great trust in his offensive line. That combo was on display in Week 1 in the season opener for the Ironmen in a thrilling, 28-24 win at Sto-Rox in an early season Class 2A heavyweight showdown.
MUNHALL, PA
Tribune-Review

Experience benefits Penn-Trafford girls golfers

When the Penn-Trafford girls golf team began the season, veteran coach Ed Herbst had hope for success. With six players returning, including five who saw starting action in 2021 and three who have started since they were freshmen, there was reason to be optimistic. “When we started, I could see...
TRAFFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Aliquippa, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Football
Aliquippa, PA
Sports
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Belle Vernon, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wpial#Central Catholic#Hssn 2#Gators#Hssn 3#Penn Trafford#Hssn 5
Tribune-Review

Seton Hill faculty member receives Black Educators' Excellence Lifetime Award

A member of the Seton Hill University faculty has been recognized by the Pittsburgh-based State of Black Learning organization for her career achievements. Tricia Shelton, an assistant professor of education at Seton Hill, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Black Educators’ Excellence Awards. The ceremony was held Aug. 12 in the Lexus Club at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, following a State of Black Learning conference in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg's second annual College Connect event to include comprehensive plan display

Greensburg leaders hope to bring together local college students and community residents and stakeholders for a dual purpose on Sept. 23. The second annual College Connect event will repeat last year’s effort to familiarize students with what Greensburg’s downtown business district and organizations have to offer while also giving the public a look at a draft version of the city’s updated comprehensive plan.
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Former Tribune-Review VP Carroll Quinn's infectious attitude inspired family and business partners

The charisma and upbeat attitude Carroll Quinn embodied served him well in managing what can be a tough part of the newspaper industry: circulation. Retired Tribune-Review general manager Art McMullen said Quinn’s personality was a good fit in the role of vice president of circulation and production, ensuring newspapers reached thousands of homes and dealing with customer complaints when something went awry. But Quinn had a way of smoothing things over and making everything right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge trail nears final steps for construction

Walkers and bikers could be exercising along a new Brackenridge path by fall. The borough’s section of the larger 33-mile Three Rivers Heritage Trail is in the final stages of pre-construction, according to officials from the nonprofit Friends of the Riverfront. “We’ll be putting out bids soon for the...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Delmont resident takes charge of Greensburg diocese's educational improvement tax credit program

A Delmont resident will take charge of programs that provide direction tuition assistance to students in Catholic schools across the Diocese of Greensburg. Diocese officials announced that William Barnes of Delmont is the new director of special projects. “Bill is now the direct link between parents, grandparents, parishioners, corporations and...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
377
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy