ClutchPoints

Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think

The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
FOX Sports

Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
FOX Sports

McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
The Associated Press

Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim sitting for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Heim is being replaced behind the plate by Meibrys Viloria versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 387 plate appearances this season, Heim has a .235 batting average with a...
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 248 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .285 batting average with a .730 OPS, 3...
FOX Sports

Rangers enter matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-73, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-68, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing six...
Post Register

Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets when they open the season Sept. 11 against Indianapolis. A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill,...
