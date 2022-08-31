Read full article on original website
Native Hawaiian History Month celebrations
September is observed as Hawaiian History Month and University of Hawaii has come out with a list of festivities Hawaii residents can take part in.
Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival
Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
First Hawaii and Hiroshima sister library
Governor David Ige and the first lady Dawn Amano-Ige visited the Hiroshima Prefectural Library on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
Hawaii blood supply ‘has dipped dangerously low’
Thursday, Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 7 is national blood donation week and Governor Ige proclaimed Sunday, Sept. 4, Hawaii Blood Donation Day.
Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet
The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
Electric rates to fall across Hawaii, except Oahu
Hawaiian Electric said falling gas prices will finally trickle into relief for customers in September.
LIST: Yelp’s 10 Best Pupus on Maui
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
Mother and daughter pilots fly the Pacific together
Hawaiian Airlines operated their very first flight with a mother and daughter pilot duo on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
New boosters coming to Hawaii, how they’re different
The updated booster targets both the original virus as well as the omicron variants and is expected to be available to most folks two months after their last shot.
Hawaii DOH recommends first bivalent booster vaccine
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is now recommending the use of bivalent booster vaccines designed to protect against original COVID-19, BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in Hawaii.
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
Maui man accidentally shoots himself in the hand
A man at the Ukumehame Firing Range accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to Maui Police.
