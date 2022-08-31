ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival

Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii's Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet

The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
HAUULA, HI
