Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes. This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
SFist
St. Francis Fountain Is For Sale; Owners Hope For No Closure During Transition
The Mission's beloved, 104-year-old diner St. Francis Fountain is on the market and its owners for the last two decades are hoping to find someone to take over the business without having to close in between. The business at 2801 24th Street, which originally opened as a candy shop and...
beyondthecreek.com
Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
Family disputes Atria Walnut Creek facility’s claim patient died from eating ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. The man who died has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Constantine Canoun. He was 94. Canoun, a resident of the Atria […]
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
socketsite.com
$10 Million Reduction for Record-Setting Pac Heights Penthouse
Speaking of “recalibrating,” the list price for the record-setting Penthouse Unit #10 atop the überexclusive Pacific Heights building at 2006 Washington Street has just been reduced from $45 million to $35 million in one fell swoop. As we first revealed and reported at the time, the 5,400-square-foot...
Cause determined in Vacaville apartment fire that left 19 displaced
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Fire officials have determined a cause in a Thursday fire that left a firefighter injured and nearly a dozen families who live in a Vacaville apartment complex displaced. Authorities say the improper disposal of smoking material led to the blaze at the Sycamores Apartments on Sara...
news24-680.com
Fire Damages Walnut Creek Home Saturday
Crews (and photographer Jim Boucher) are on the scene of a residential fire in the 2400 block of Lavender Dr. at Rudgear in Walnut Creek. No word yet on cause or estimate of damage.
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
sanjoseinside.com
Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
7x7.com
French Country–style home with lush landscape in San Anselmo asks $5.25 million
This Marin County home on a verdant property in San Anselmo is swoon-worthy from the start thanks to a charming arched entryway and a front lawn with formal box hedges and ball shrubs. Set back across the bluestone cobbled driveway, the 3,500-square-foot-home has a quaint farmhouse-style facade with a storybook...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
Excessive Heat Warning prompts closure of East Bay open spaces, puts North Bay firefighters on alert
Officials say the closure isn't necessarily because of fire danger, but moreso to prevent hard-to-get-to 911 calls from happening. Here's how residents are reacting.
Paradise Post
Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area
Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
