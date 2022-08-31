ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
socketsite.com

$10 Million Reduction for Record-Setting Pac Heights Penthouse

Speaking of “recalibrating,” the list price for the record-setting Penthouse Unit #10 atop the überexclusive Pacific Heights building at 2006 Washington Street has just been reduced from $45 million to $35 million in one fell swoop. As we first revealed and reported at the time, the 5,400-square-foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Fire Damages Walnut Creek Home Saturday

Crews (and photographer Jim Boucher) are on the scene of a residential fire in the 2400 block of Lavender Dr. at Rudgear in Walnut Creek. No word yet on cause or estimate of damage.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Secret SF

A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11

Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
PLEASANTON, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area

Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

