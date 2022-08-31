Read full article on original website
New herd, same result: Cozad Haymakers stampeded by Central City Bison 49-14
COZAD. Neb. -- Friday night the Cozad Haymakers fell to 0-2, dropping a 49-14 decision to the Central City Bison. The Bison took the lead only 16 seconds into the game when senior Tyler Carroll returned the opening kickoff for 85 yards to the house. Central City converted the two-point attempt and took the lead 8-0.
UNK student from West Point is finalist for national journalism award
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney student newspaper – The Antelope – is a finalist for a College Media Association Pinnacle Award for best editorial. A Pinnacle Award is one of the most prestigious national honors student journalists can earn. The editorial on University of...
