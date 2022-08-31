COZAD. Neb. -- Friday night the Cozad Haymakers fell to 0-2, dropping a 49-14 decision to the Central City Bison. The Bison took the lead only 16 seconds into the game when senior Tyler Carroll returned the opening kickoff for 85 yards to the house. Central City converted the two-point attempt and took the lead 8-0.

COZAD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO