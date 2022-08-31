Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
The Nashville Dispatch; Ya Gotta Luv It with Keith Bradford: Chowder & Clam Cakes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Welcome to The Nashville Dispatch, a feature on NRI NOW. The Nashville Dispatch is a monthly column submitted by Burrillville native Keith Bradford, host of Ya Gotta Love It, a country music show on NBRN based in Nashville, Tenn. Bradford will cover topics in the music...
wpln.org
‘Cashville’: How a ’90s nickname for Nashville became a nationally known brand
Inside the cultural arts retail space of The PSV Store near downtown Nashville, Carlos Partee sits alongside longtime Nashville DJ, C-Wiz. Partee is the owner of local fashion brand Cashville Etc. He sells a collection of shorts, shirts and hats. Some of the clothing draws inspiration from life in Nashville during the ’90s and early 2000s — like watching the city’s now defunct Nashville Kats arena football team.
clarksvillenow.com
Possumstock 2022 under way at Pope Farms, with 40 local bands | VIDEO
ASHLAND CITY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s homegrown music festival Possumstock is happening this weekend at Pope Farms in Ashland City. The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, features a wide variety of Clarksville and regional bands, vendors and artists. Here’s a look at Friday’s fun, featuring a sample of “Make Up Your Mind” by local band Tiffany Blue.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
WSMV
9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant
My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
wpln.org
Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River
The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
wpln.org
Getting a taste of Nashville’s wing scene
This Friday, we’re talking chicken wings! What’s the restaurant scene like here in Music City? What makes a good wing? And is there a quintessential Nashville-style wing?. To get some answers to these questions and more, we’re joined by restaurant owners and an expert chicken wing reviewer. Then, we’ll talk about how our local wing joints have been impacted by inflation, supply chain issues and the pandemic over the past few years.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
williamsonhomepage.com
Lifetime movie starring Rita Moreno filming in Brentwood this week, extras needed
A Lifetime movie is being filmed at CityPark Brentwood this week. The public is invited to watch the filming, and some extras are needed. According to a news release, the movie starring Oscar winner Rita Moreno will be filmed in front of the Mooreland Mansion Wednesday through Friday. Moreno was...
WSMV
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
Tennessee couple taking water to Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, continues to deal with a water crisis after flooding knocked their aging water treatment plant off line, leaving no safe drinking water for tens of thousands of residents.
Road & Track
This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles
For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
Woman found dead inside Madison apartment
Officers were called to to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m.
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
WSMV
Residents upset over build-up of shopping carts and trash in Brookemeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash and many shopping carts are accumulating at Brookmeade Park. One Nashville resident finds it disturbing, especially since he said he counted hundreds of shopping carts. The trash and shopping carts are in addition to the existing homeless community camp at the park. Gower Mills said...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
