wpln.org

‘Cashville’: How a ’90s nickname for Nashville became a nationally known brand

Inside the cultural arts retail space of The PSV Store near downtown Nashville, Carlos Partee sits alongside longtime Nashville DJ, C-Wiz. Partee is the owner of local fashion brand Cashville Etc. He sells a collection of shorts, shirts and hats. Some of the clothing draws inspiration from life in Nashville during the ’90s and early 2000s — like watching the city’s now defunct Nashville Kats arena football team.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Possumstock 2022 under way at Pope Farms, with 40 local bands | VIDEO

ASHLAND CITY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s homegrown music festival Possumstock is happening this weekend at Pope Farms in Ashland City. The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, features a wide variety of Clarksville and regional bands, vendors and artists. Here’s a look at Friday’s fun, featuring a sample of “Make Up Your Mind” by local band Tiffany Blue.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKR

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant

My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River

The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Getting a taste of Nashville’s wing scene

This Friday, we’re talking chicken wings! What’s the restaurant scene like here in Music City? What makes a good wing? And is there a quintessential Nashville-style wing?. To get some answers to these questions and more, we’re joined by restaurant owners and an expert chicken wing reviewer. Then, we’ll talk about how our local wing joints have been impacted by inflation, supply chain issues and the pandemic over the past few years.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
Road & Track

This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles

For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
PORTLAND, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
