ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 4

Sheila Orsi
2d ago

That poor kitty, not able to see, all alone in the basement of some building. Thank God she found him & rescued him!!! He's living the life that all animals should live, to be loved & cared for! Too bad his life didn't start out that way, but now he's in a furever, wonderful home!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Pets & Animals
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
TMZ.com

Sugar Bear Gets Astonishing Makeover After Cancer Scare

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's finally ready to flaunt an amazing makeover -- delayed for months due to a possible cancer discovery -- and he's truly looking like a new man!!!. As you can see, Honey Boo Boo's father got a massive overhaul, which included a hair transplant, botox, and dental surgery ... according to his manager, Gina Rodriguez.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cat#Meow#Kitten Found#Nu
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers

A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation

A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
HARRISON, AR
dailyphew.com

This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him

When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy