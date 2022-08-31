When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.

