State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Jeter turns in strong performance on Saturday

South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter turned in quite a performance on Saturday night against Georgia State. In his first field goal of the night, Jeter connected on a 53-yarder which is tied for the seventh longest in program history. He then would connect on a 51-yard field goal attempt to...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Recruit wrap-up: Ben Brahmer

Takeaways from seeing Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer in person as Pierce played Scotus. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Defensive Play, Drake Maye, Scheduling

On the mountain, and in front of a record-setting Kidd Brewer Stadium crowd, North Carolina squeaked out a 63-61 shootout victory over an unrelenting App State team to move 2-0 on the season. The game included a host of theatrics only college football can provide, including 17 total touchdowns and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Lincoln Riley comments on impressive USC Trojans debut, Caleb Williams, Shane Lee discuss 66-14 win over Rice

It was a banner day for the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley in his coaching debut out west. USC took down Rice 66-14 in front of a raucous Coliseum crowd ushering in a new era of Trojans football. Riley, who brought over quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma, was impressed with him and the team as a whole as they cruised to a victory. Williams eventually came out of the game to make way for Miller Moss, but it was clear Williams had command of the offense and built a rapport with transfer wide receiver Jordan Addison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

