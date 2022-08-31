It was a banner day for the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley in his coaching debut out west. USC took down Rice 66-14 in front of a raucous Coliseum crowd ushering in a new era of Trojans football. Riley, who brought over quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma, was impressed with him and the team as a whole as they cruised to a victory. Williams eventually came out of the game to make way for Miller Moss, but it was clear Williams had command of the offense and built a rapport with transfer wide receiver Jordan Addison.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO