Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
MLB
Astros top prospect Brown to debut on Labor Day
ANAHEIM -- Instead of easing him into the big leagues as a relief pitcher as originally planned, Astros top prospect Hunter Brown will make his Major League debut as a starter when he takes the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Rangers on Labor Day at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
MLB
Astros' franchise reaches .500 for 1st time since 2006
HOUSTON -- The Colt .45’s -- Houston’s baseball identity for the first three years of the franchise’s existence -- won their first three games. Bobby Shantz threw a complete game against the Cubs in the expansion team’s debut on April 10, 1962. Major League Baseball was off and running in Houston.
MLB
Ever the ideal starter, Pérez turns in 7 strong
HOUSTON -- Since taking over as interim manager, Tony Beasley has kept most things the status quo. The lineup is similar, the rotation has stayed mostly the same barring injuries, and bullpen roles have remained intact. But one thing Beasley wanted to change was the expectation of starting pitchers. "Five-and-dive"...
MLB
All gas, no brakes: Astros steamroll toward finish line
ANAHEIM -- The fact that the Astros have all but locked up the American League West title, have a comfortable lead over the Yankees for the best record in the AL and are in the midst of playing 18 consecutive games against teams with losing records hasn’t kept them from keeping their foot on the gas.
MLB
Waters hits first homer, wins $100 bet with Greinke
KANSAS CITY -- Drew Waters knew the ball was gone as soon as he made contact Monday night. He dropped his bat and watched as it soared 400 feet into the Royals’ bullpen at Kauffman Stadium for his first career home run. And then he looked for Zack Greinke,...
MLB
Garcia's rebound gem bolsters postseason case
ANAHEIM -- Considering the Astros will be trying to piece together their playoff rotation in about a month for the American League Division Series, if anyone was in need of a strong finish it was right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia. In his last six starts prior to Saturday, Garcia had a...
MLB
Peralta loses voice while lifting Rays to win
ST. PETERSBURG -- David Peralta contributed plenty on the field in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. You could see all that in the box score, from his first-inning single to his game-winning RBI double in the seventh. The veteran left fielder...
MLB
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
MLB
Abrams embracing learning opportunities with Nats
ST. LOUIS -- In the month of August alone, 21-year-old CJ Abrams was traded from the only organization he had ever played for as a headliner in the Nationals' blockbuster deal with the Padres, spent time getting acclimated to his new team on the Triple-A level and got called up to take over at shortstop as part of Washington's middle infield of the future.
MLB
Ohtani (31st, 32nd HRs), Trout (30th) put on a show
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout couldn’t be contained by the Tigers in Monday’s series opener at Angel Stadium. Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBIs, while Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double in the Halos’ 10-0 win. It marked the 21st time that Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the seventh time this season.
MLB
Kody Clemens, Roger's son, records 1st K ... vs. Ohtani!
ANAHEIM -- Baseball legend Roger Clemens finished his 24-year MLB career with a remarkable 4,672 strikeouts, the third-most all time. His son, Kody Clemens, only has one. But the infielder-by-trade/reliever-when-necessary may now have substantive bragging rights, after notching his first strikeout against none other than two-way sensation/superstar/reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLB
Homer barrage hurts Heaney, Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Andrew Heaney has found himself with a home run problem. The left-hander allowed four in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, giving him a combined total of 10 in 21 innings over his last four starts. Prior to this stretch, Heaney had allowed just one homer in 31 innings across seven starts (including none in his first four starts back from the injured list). It was the third time in Heaney’s career that he has allowed four home runs in one game.
MLB
Bichette's trio of HRs put him in rare baseball company
BALTIMORE -- For all their firepower, the Blue Jays know they’re really clicking, really the best version of themselves, when Bo Bichette is right. So maybe it’s that simple. After searching for consistency much of the year, Bichette is raking again. And just like that, here come the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
'A lot of potential': Davidson grinds out 6 1/3 despite rough 2nd
ANAHEIM -- It's been a learning experience for Angels lefty Tucker Davidson since he was acquired from the Braves as part of the trade that sent Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta on Aug. 2. Davidson set a career high by going 6 1/3 innings against the Astros, but he gave up...
MLB
No. 54! Judge crushes decisive HR, ties a Yanks record
NEW YORK -- With the September stretch run in full force, this much has become crystal clear: The Yankees (81-54) will go as far as Aaron Judge will carry them. The 30-year-old superstar, who entered Monday with 8.5 WAR -- the highest among all Major League players, per Fangraphs -- is doing everything in his power to ensure that this season’s sky-high expectations come to fruition in the Bronx.
MLB
Despite frustrating defeat, Rays 'in a really good spot'
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays had the Yankees on the ropes this weekend, winning Friday and Saturday night to reduce New York’s lead in the American League East to only four games. But Tampa Bay couldn’t land another staggering blow in Sunday’s series finale at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Ohtani reaches new heights with 8-inning gem vs. AL's top team
ANAHEIM -- Somehow, Shohei Ohtani keeps managing to ascend to new heights. Brandishing the new sinker he recently started incorporating, the two-way star looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Astros in 12 innings. In the process, Ohtani reached 400 career Major League strikeouts while also setting a career high in MLB innings pitched with 136 (surpassing his total of 130 1/3 in 2021).
MLB
Streaking Mariners alone atop AL Wild Card standings
CLEVELAND -- The top spot in the American League Wild Card race belongs to the Mariners. It took a 4 1/2-hour weather delay, 11 innings, their entire bullpen and nearly all of their bench. After relinquishing a lead late and failing to capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity in the...
MLB
After hectic day, Mariners fight 'til final pitch
SEATTLE -- The pendulum swung swiftly for the Mariners in the span of 24 hours, which included an eight-plus-hour game in Cleveland, accounting for a rain delay, and late-night travel from the Eastern Time Zone immediately afterward. One day later, a combination of a rejuvenated Lance Lynn and a 3...
