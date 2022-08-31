ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas female artist Raven FYNESSE drops her new hit single and music video “Wide Open” inspiring fans and critics alike to recognize her undeniable lyrical flow.

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HipHopDX.com

Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy