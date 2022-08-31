ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience

Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
vegasfamilyevents.com

Mexican Independence Day Event

Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials

L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
8newsnow.com

House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
