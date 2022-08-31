Read full article on original website
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience
Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
vegasfamilyevents.com
Mexican Independence Day Event
Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials
L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review Journal. The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide after multiple sharp force injuries.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Woman at Vegas airport claims she was arrested for her good looks
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a woman for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules who told officers she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.
Red Rock Resorts announces closure of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel
In a news release, the company stated its intent to demolish the existing hotel and casino in preparation for the anticipated redevelopment of the site
Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before deadly crash to face judge Tuesday
A Las Vegas woman accused of drinking at least five shots of tequila before a deadly crash is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Meet the 12 puppies named after Las Vegas Aces players in honor of WNBA semifinals
In honor of the Las Vegas Aces making the WNBA semifinals, The Animal Foundation named its newest litter of 12 puppies after all 12 Aces players.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
Police: Suspect in journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'
We're getting a first look at a person considered a suspect in the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German over the weekend.
8newsnow.com
House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
