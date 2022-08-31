Read full article on original website
Delaware CUs Volunteer at PGA Event
WILMINGTON, Del.––During the 2022 BMW Championship, the PGA tour’s first-ever event in Delaware at the Wilmington Country Club, not only were approximately 130,000 fans in attendance, a number of credit union representatives were on hand to volunteer as well. The Delaware Social Responsibility Committee had 10 volunteers...
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic
Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Alexis Harris
Alexis Harris is a Digital Marketer, Content Creator, and Influencer, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved to Delaware right after college. Initially, I lived in Newark and became friends with someone I met through TikTok (she had just moved to the state and commented on one of my videos). It was a no-brainer that once my lease was up that I was going to move to Wilmington, where she resided, so we became roommates and built our Delaware lifestyle together!
Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long
Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave Odyssey to offer state’s first AP African American history course Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others Culture Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout The Point ... Read More
Delaware's new health care professional loan forgiveness program is low on applicants
A new state program offering debt forgiveness to Delaware medical professionals has yet to choose any awardees with only one month until its final round of applications for 2022 closes. Delaware’s Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program opened applications in June, offering $50,000 in loan repayment annually for up to...
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers
Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
From the Delaware Public Archives: Wilmington gets a port
Previous articleCovid variant booster shots could be available after Labor Day holiday Next article‘Stop the steal, anti-vaccine influencer slated to make appearance at UD. Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
Dus10 MZK – Love No Heaux
Moss Point’s own Dus10 MZK is back with more of the player tunes that have made him one of Mississippi’s staples. This time he comes with a new single in “Love No Heaux”. On it we get to hear Dus10 in his element, relaxed with the flow over some cold production. In regards to the track he said the following:
Wegmans Coming to Delaware!
Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
Delaware’s convicted auditor could actually be removed from office and still get re-elected
So this could really happen. Let’s say Kathy McGuiness, Delaware’s first-term auditor, wins her Sept. 13 Democratic primary against a political newcomer. The victory would come exactly two weeks after a judge upheld a jury’s verdict that she was guilty of misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct for abusing the power of her office.
Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
One night only –The Jacksons perform at Parx Casino Xcite in Bensalem Sept. 10
This special production will also benefit the Universal Family of Schools to help students and scholars in underrepresented areas of Philadelphia achieve their career and academic aspirations. Music legends The Jacksons — Marlon, Tito, and Jackie, to be exact — will take over the state-of-the-art stage at the Xcite Center...
Delaware Caregiver Pleads Guilty to Stealing Identities of Disabled Patients
By Philadelphia AG’s Office PHILADELPHIA, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that a Delaware...
