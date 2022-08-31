Alexis Harris is a Digital Marketer, Content Creator, and Influencer, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved to Delaware right after college. Initially, I lived in Newark and became friends with someone I met through TikTok (she had just moved to the state and commented on one of my videos). It was a no-brainer that once my lease was up that I was going to move to Wilmington, where she resided, so we became roommates and built our Delaware lifestyle together!

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO