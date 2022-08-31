ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

cutoday.info

Delaware CUs Volunteer at PGA Event

WILMINGTON, Del.––During the 2022 BMW Championship, the PGA tour’s first-ever event in Delaware at the Wilmington Country Club, not only were approximately 130,000 fans in attendance, a number of credit union representatives were on hand to volunteer as well. The Delaware Social Responsibility Committee had 10 volunteers...
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use

In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic

Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
NEWARK, DE
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Alexis Harris

Alexis Harris is a Digital Marketer, Content Creator, and Influencer, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved to Delaware right after college. Initially, I lived in Newark and became friends with someone I met through TikTok (she had just moved to the state and commented on one of my videos). It was a no-brainer that once my lease was up that I was going to move to Wilmington, where she resided, so we became roommates and built our Delaware lifestyle together!
WILMINGTON, DE
wjbr.com

Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long

Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week's Top Headlines Include: Headlines Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave Odyssey to offer state's first AP African American history course Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here's what to know Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others Culture Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout The Point ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Primaries set in state, Sussex

Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wjbr.com

WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers

Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

From the Delaware Public Archives: Wilmington gets a port

Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths

A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
thisis50.com

Dus10 MZK – Love No Heaux

Moss Point’s own Dus10 MZK is back with more of the player tunes that have made him one of Mississippi’s staples. This time he comes with a new single in “Love No Heaux”. On it we get to hear Dus10 in his element, relaxed with the flow over some cold production. In regards to the track he said the following:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theconradhowler.org

Wegmans Coming to Delaware!

Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water

The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water. The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.
DELAWARE STATE

