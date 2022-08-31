ROCKLAND — Teague Matthews just moves differently. It helps that he stands a mile high, that he towers over opponents like David over Goliath and bowls them over like he’s playing Madden, but there’s just something about the way he runs. When he sprints, when he turns into a blur of Rockland blue and red, you can’t look away. The Bulldogs’ versatile junior is a specter on the field. At Idaho’s 1A level, you don’t find many of these: 6-foot-5 athletes discarding opponents with ease,...

ROCKLAND, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO