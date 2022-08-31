Read full article on original website
Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets when they open the season Sept. 11 against Indianapolis. A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill,...
Meet Teague Matthews, Rockland's versatile junior making a name for himself
ROCKLAND — Teague Matthews just moves differently. It helps that he stands a mile high, that he towers over opponents like David over Goliath and bowls them over like he’s playing Madden, but there’s just something about the way he runs. When he sprints, when he turns into a blur of Rockland blue and red, you can’t look away. The Bulldogs’ versatile junior is a specter on the field. At Idaho’s 1A level, you don’t find many of these: 6-foot-5 athletes discarding opponents with ease,...
Jessica Pegula surging at U.S. Open after her mom's health scare this summer
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, is into the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open, and her mother is proud of what her daughter has accomplished.
